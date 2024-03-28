How to unlock the Warfarer vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Warfarer vocation is the most interesting in Dragon's Dogma 2. This vocation allows players to customize their playstyle with very few restrictions. It’s as weak or as strong as the player wants it to be, but it takes some time to unlock. It requires a particularly rare item, but we’ll go over where to find it early so you can take it with you to the quest giver.

If you want to play with abilities in several classes at once, the Warfarer vocation is exactly what you need in Dragon's Dogma 2. Unlocking it allows you to use the power of greatswords, and then swap to a wand or staff to blast flying foes that are otherwise out of your reach.

Unlocking the Warfarer vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Warfarer Master is in the Volcanic Island Camp, but you've got a long walk to get there (Image via Capcom)

In order to unlock the Warfarer vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, you need three bottles of Newt Liqueur. You'll give these to Lamond in the Volcanic Island Camp, which is far to the south beyond Bakbattahl. This can be obtained in two different ways, depending on what you’ve done in the game so far. If you have spent some time cutting the tails off of Saurians, you can combine a Saurian Tail and a Fruit Wine to make this.

Fruit Wine is cheap and easy to get, but if you want the Saurian Tails, you either have to cut them off yourself or head to the Forbidden Magick Research Lab. There’s a merchant across from Ambrosius’ office - you’ll be here for a quest later in the game, but it’s not the only way to acquire the materials.

This room in the Forbidden Magick Research Lab has Saurian Tails and a bottle of booze to take (Image via Capcom)

The Forbidden Magick Research Lab in Dragon's Dogma 2 has a wealth of items to take - including one of these liqueur bottles for free in the Chemical Stores room. In fact, depending on how deep you explore Bakbattahl and areas beyond, you may already have enough bottles to please the Warfarer Maister.

Otherwise, you’ll need to purchase it in Bakbattahl. To reach this city, you need to play enough of the story to get past Checkpoint City in Dragon's Dogma 2. However, you can get through earlier if you find the fancy Oxcart that lets you jump inside. It rarely passes through Vernworth and will take you through the gates.

You’ll also need a Beastern Mask if you want to do business in Bakbattahl, though we’ve heard the masquerade mask also works. When in Bakbattahl, go to Higg’s Tavern Stand in the northeastern corner of the city and look for a fenced-in area. There are two sacks here - pick one up and put it inside the fence.

This area is also where you unlock Mystic Archer, so you may have already visited this part of the map (Image via Capcom)

This triggers a fight, but it shouldn’t be outside of your ability to overcome. Beat them up, and continue the Warfarer preparation in Dragon's Dogma 2. Go inside the tavern and upstairs. Open the door and talk to the merchant inside to buy the Newt Liqueur. Make sure you have 15,000g on hand to buy all three. You might get attacked by a guard for what you did outside, so either beat them up too or flee the scene after you have the booze.

Now that you have the quest materials, you can go speak to Lamond - the Warfarer Maister. All you have to do is go speak to him at the Volcanic Island Camp, and he’ll give you the quest. Speak to him three times, and instead of accepting the Rotten Egg, offer him the Newt Liqueur to complete The Sotted Sage sidequest. Congratulations! You now have access to one of the best classes in the game.

