How to get the Archaic Warm Greaves in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is the latest edition of the Zelda series and is already being regarded as one of the best games in the franchise. The game features many aspects, one of them being the weather. Cold weather can be difficult to traverse through in-game, and certain specialized clothing items are required to do so easily.

The Archaic Warm Greaves are a piece of attire that will protect you from the cold. It are among the earliest warm clothes you will encounter in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where can you find the Archaic Warm Greaves in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The hollow tree near the Gutenbac Shrine (Image via Nintendo)

The Archaic Warm Greaves are located on the Great Sky Island, which is one of the many floating islands that you can explore using Link’s new abilities. Head to the Gutanbac Shrine on the southwest part of the Great Sky Island. From there, head northeast until you find a high place with a hollow tree on top.

To explore this place, you need to cook one to five Spicy Peppers to get food that gives you Cold Resistance, as it is impossible to traverse this area without it. You can find these peppers all over this place.

Use the Ultrahand ability to join three to four logs and create a bridge to reach the hollow tree. Or, if you already have the Ascend ability, use it on the wooden platform of the hollow tree to get to the upper level of the platform. Inside the tree trunk, there will be a small opening containing a chest that will possess the Archaic Warm Greaves.

Here's a guide on how to complete the quests of the Gutenbac Shrine to gain the Ascend ability.

What are the Archaic Warm Greaves?

The Archaic Warm Greaves in the inventory (Image via Nintendo)

The Archaic Warm Greaves in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are a pair of legwear that is a part of the Archaic set. They provide only two points of defense and cannot be upgraded. Yet they are still extremely useful for traversing through cold weather.

This item will prevent you from getting frozen in normal cold temperature areas. Paired with some cooked Spicy Peppers or suitable food, it will fully protect you from even the coldest places you’ll encounter in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

In-game description of the Archaic Warm Greaves (Image via Nintendo)

The other items in the Archaic set are usually easy to find, but if you have not got around to it yet, here's a guide on how to find the Archaic Tunic in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom was released on May 12, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. It features a massive open world filled with secrets and challenges and many new bosses.

There are new characters and abilities which have been introduced in Tears of the Kingdom. They add a lot of replayability to the title while providing the same old feel of the iconic Zelda games

