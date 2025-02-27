How to get Arkveld Calloushell in Monster Hunter Wilds

Arkveld Calloushell in Monster Hunter Wilds is a material that you will need to craft the Arkveld gear set. To find this particular item, you will need to farm Arkveld, one of the most challenging monsters in the game. This can be done by taking on Optional Quests or Investigations in High Rank, but you are not guaranteed to get the Calloushell unless you break certain parts of the monster.

This article will explore how you can obtain the Arkveld Calloushell in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to obtain Arkveld Calloushell in Monster Hunter Wilds

Arkveld is one of the most challenging monsters that you can fight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

The Arkveld Calloushell can be obtained by breaking the chain-like appendages of the Arkveld monster. You can use Focus Strike to target this part during the fight. However, the difficulty lies in the fact that these chains have high resistance to damage, as they also serve as the monster's offensive tool against you.

You can only break the chains by creating wounds consistently around their center and also at their tips. You will be able to obtain this part from both the regular Arkveld and its Tempered variant, but we recommend the former for an easier time considering its lesser resistance to partbreak.

Ideally, you will be able to obtain two Arkveld Calloushell if you successfully break the chains. You can also receive this item as reward for certain quests requiring you to hunt or capture the Arkveld. The Arkveld Calloushell in Monster Hunter Wilds is mainly used to craft most of the Arkveld set of gear.

Arkveld's chains are vulnerable to both blunt and slash damage types, so it really does not matter what weapon you select to fight the monster. But keep in mind that given this is the Arkveld's weapon against you, these chains are also highly resistant to damage. You might need several consistent hits if you want to injure them and unlock wound spots.

The best way to break these chains is to use Focus Strike after the monster uses its Dragon Elemental attack. This will leave the chains full of wounds that you will be able to easily spot using Focus Mode and then use Focus Strike to break the wounds. This will also topple and stun the monster, leaving it out of commission for a while.

