How to get Aromatic Oil in Merge Mansion

Merge Mansion developer Metacore launched the ongoing Valentine's Day Special Event 2023 on February 3, 2023, as part of a new update (23.01.01) that added a new area called Lighthouse. The event is expected to stay online until February 20, 2023, and has added several new items, one that includes the "Aromatic Oil," which is exclusive to the event.

Playable on Android and iOS, the online puzzle game is driven by a narrative where players must complete several repair and renovation tasks to fix and restore a broken-down mansion and its surrounding estate.

Maddie is the central character in Merge Mansion (Image via Metacore)

Following the game's premise, players must "merge" certain items on a game board to create the other items needed to complete each task. As the estate map is huge, there are plenty of areas to unlock. Players can unlock the next few parts of the story by successfully unlocking each area.

Aromatic Oil is part of the Romantic Day Spa in Merge Mansion

Being an exclusive item, Aromatic Oil can only be accessed at Levels 12 and above. Those who have reached or crossed this level can access the event in the calendar section.

Aromatic Oil (Image via Merge Mansion Fandom)

Aromatic Oil is a Level 1 item that is part of the Romantic Day Spa, which is dropped by the Luxury Spa Resort. It is a starting item in the game and will already be on the game board, ready to merge with another. The stages of merging that begin with Aromatic Oil are illustrated below. Each item has its own narrative description that is a part of the story.

Aromatic Oil > Manicure > Facial > Hot Stone Massage > Pedicure > Sauna > Hot Tub > Restaurant D'Amore.

The plot line of each item (Image via Merge Mansion Fandom)

When players finally merge Saunas to form the Hot Tub, a conversation between Maddie and Ursula will take place:

Conversation snippet after getting Hot Tub (Image via Merge Mansion Fandom)

The main thing players must note is that the event board will open with a cobwebbed Romantic Day Spa. Clearing the cobwebs on an Aromatic Oil will cost 60 gems, but players need not do that as they will eventually be cleared with time. Aromatic Oil can be sold for one gold coin, which can be redeemed for other items in the shop.

The developers at Metacore have been hard at work updating the game often with new content, and Merge Mansion is quite popular in its genre for always bringing something new and fresh to the table. This includes new items, new areas, events, and more. Events such as the ongoing Valentine's Day Special Event 2023 are a great way for players to be part of an extended story and earn rewards that will help in progression.

