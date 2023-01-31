Merge Mansion Lindsay's New York Story event tips and progress: All you need to know

Merge Mansion is an online puzzle game by Metacore for Android and iOS. The game features a narrative with regular story events for players to complete tasks and earn rewards. They will be required to collect garden items and tools to renovate a family estate.

Merge Mansion is a simple puzzle game where players merge identical garden and construction tools on a board to form items for home renovation tasks. The game has a large map with areas unlocked through progression.

Maddie is the central character in Merge Mansion (Image via Metacore)

Each of the story events of Merge Mansion is structured in a sequential manner and offers players a chance to earn rewards and acquire special items. The story events are replayable and can be revisited to acquire desired items.

Lindsay's New York Story is an event that is preceded by the Ignatius Boulton event and followed by the Casey and Skatie event. In this event, players will receive the Car Hood Ornament as a reward. Once unlocked, this event can be accessed via the calendar button located in the upper-left corner of the map screen.

Lindsay's New York Story event details in Merge Mansion

The story for this event is not via dialogue but via story snippets in the descriptions in the item trees:

Hotel Stay Lindsay's Day Lindsay Hopper

You will have to complete these stages to unlock the next event. Once completed, you will receive the Makeup Tools as your reward. The event will only be open for 72 hours, and once it is over, you can get the rewards earned, but you will lose your progress and access to the event garage and all items in it.

Although you will lose your initial progress, the game will allow you to replay the event and earn more experience points (XP), coins, and even level up your Makeup Tools.

Here are a few tips you can follow to complete the Lindsay's New York Story event and earn the maximum amount of rewards possible to help you progress to the next event:

If you are not an active player, do not use the Time Charger on the Shoe Box. Doing this will turn that into a Shoe faster, and you won't get the maximum of six Service Bells.

It is advisable to play through the event multiple times to get the Makeup Tools to higher levels. It will take a minimum of two playthroughs to achieve this, but playing on a regular basis can help you earn additional XP and coins.

Before the event ends, you can also sell the remaining items you have in the event garage for some additional coins.

Upon completion of Lindsay's New York Story event, you will finally be able to access the Casey and Skatie Event and continue with Merge Mansion's story and tasks.

