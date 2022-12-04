Need for Speed Unbound is the latest entry in the iconic, long-running Need for Speed franchise and promises to shake things up. Bringing brand-new graffiti art-inspired visuals and a soundtrack by A$AP Rocky, the game hopes to breathe fresh life into the otherwise middling state of the franchise.

The title features several licensed supercars for players to pick from at their leisure and use either in the game’s single-player campaign or in its online mode known as Lakeshore Online.

However, interested gamers must be reminded that single-player and multiplayer progression is kept separate from each other, and a car has different unlock requirements in the two modes.

Unlocking the Aston Martin DB5 (1964) in Need for Speed Unbound

The Aston Martin DB5 (1964) can be unlocked for $92,000 in-game currency. The vehicle will be available for purchase as soon as players reach Sunday during the campaign's first week. To unlock and use the DB5 (1964) in the multiplayer mode, gamers must complete a total of twenty-five Playlists using any Aston Martin.

A customized Aston Martin DB5 in-game (Image via YouTube/Vossgaming)

Some useful stats about the Aston Martin DB5 are listed below:

It is a B-tier car.

It has a rating of 110.

The car possesses a top speed of 134 miles per hour or 216 kilometers per hour.

It can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (0 to 97 kilometers per hour) in 7.3 seconds.

This vehicle has Neutral handling coupled with road traction.

The Aston Martin DB5 is a Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) car.

The Aston Martin DB5 (1964) in real life

This particular vehicle in Need for Speed Unbound is based on a Vantage redesign car of the same name, manufactured by Aston Martin and released in 1964. It is considered one of the most iconic cars from the company and was designed by the Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera.

The Aston Martin DB5 in real life (Image via Wikipedia)

This British grand tourer coupé included an all-aluminum 4.0L inline 6-engine with disc brakes and a 5-speed gearbox produced by Zahnradfabrik Friedrichshafen before being revamped to the Vantage model in 1964, introducing extra horsepower.

The automobile is adorned with a leather interior, electric windows, reclining seats, and wool pile carpets. It also featured a magnesium-alloy chassis for increased rigidity and lowered weight.

The Aston Martin DB5 earned its fame as James Bond’s car of choice during its iconic debut in the movie Goldfinger.

How many cars are there in Need for Speed Unbound?

Need for Speed Unbound features a total of 143 cars at the time of writing this article. Cars can be ranked on several bases, including a tier system ranging from B to S+.

Need for Speed Unbound features several vehicles for gamers to choose from (Image via Electronic Arts)

Each car has an additional performance rating, ranging from 100 to 400, with 400 representing the best the game has to offer. Performance parts and engine swaps can improve vehicle performance tiers and ratings.

Need for Speed Unbound was officially released worldwide on December 2, 2022.

