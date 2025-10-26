How to get away from eagles in RV There Yet

Getting away from eagles in RV There Yet can be one of the most frustrating parts of the journey. The game already makes surviving the wild tough with the rough terrains and constant need to manage your RV, but once you hit the alternate route, the skies turn just as deadly as the ground.

Ad

It’s brutal and one of the most annoying ways to die in the game. That said, we are here to help you avoid eagles in RV There Yet.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and based on the author’s experience.

How to escape eagles in RV There Yet

Just like bears, eagles in RV There Yet pose another serious threat. Fortunately, there are a few reliable ways to escape or completely prevent an attack:

Ad

Trending

Stay inside your RV: The easiest and safest way to deal with an eagle is to not deal with it at all. If you see one soaring nearby, rush back into your RV immediately. The eagle can’t break through the vehicle or attack you while you’re inside, so this should always be your first move.

If the eagle does manage to grab you, there’s unfortunately no way to fight back. You’ll be dropped from the sky, resulting in instant death (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

Stick with a friend: In multiplayer, teamwork can literally save your life. If an eagle latches onto someone, the other player needs to grab them right away. This forces the eagle to let go, keeping both players alive and on the move.

In multiplayer, teamwork can literally save your life. If an eagle latches onto someone, the other player needs to grab them right away. This forces the eagle to let go, keeping both players alive and on the move. Hold onto the winch: Solo players have it tougher, but there’s still a way out. When exploring alone, always stay near your RV and grab hold of the winch if you see an eagle incoming. Doing so keeps you anchored to the ground and prevents the bird from flying off with you.

Ad

Eagles in RV There Yet usually appear after the ninth checkpoint, especially near forested areas. Getting too close to the trees increases your chances of drawing their attention. Instead, stick to the canyon path whenever possible. It may be a rougher route, but it’s safer than wandering near their nesting grounds.

Also read - RV There Yet system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications explored

Survival tips

Avoid forested paths after checkpoint nine, as eagles tend to hover there.

Stay close to your RV at all times; it’s your safest zone.

In multiplayer, always move in pairs to make saving each other easier.

RV There Yet features respawn points, so if you get knocked out, you’ll return quickly. In multiplayer, teammates can also revive you to keep the journey going.

If caught solo, hold onto the winch the moment you spot an eagle overhead.

Be patient and wait it out, as eagles usually leave after a while, making it safe to step out again.

Ad

Check out: RV There Yet max players mod: How to get more players in a session

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.