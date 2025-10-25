RV There Yet max players mod: How to get more players in a session

RV There Yet has rubbed the gaming community the right way, and thousands of players worldwide are diving into this cozy co-op game. While the title allows you to invite up to three more friends, some gamers were wondering if they can add more of their friends as they embark on their adventure. Luckily, there's a nifty mod to the rescue.

Here's how you can get more players in RV There Yet using the MoreRVers mod.

Guide to getting more players in a RV There Yet session using the MoreRVers mod

Here's how you can get more players in your game using the MoreRVers players mod (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

RV There Yet is a unique co-op game where up to four players embark on a fun road trip with the sole purpose of getting an RV across a national park. The game has received overwhelmingly positive reviews, so it comes as no surprise that gamers are looking for ways to add more players. This can be achieved using the MoreRVers mod, a nifty pack that lets you expand your current party.

Here's how you can download and install the MoreRVers max players mod for RV There Yet and get more players in your sessions:

Download the MoreRVers mod from the GitHub repository Next, download and install Unreal Engine experimental support, a necessary dependency for the base mod. Once done, take the ZIP file for the Unreal Engine Experimental Support mod and place it in the following directory: <Steam>\steamapps\common\Ride\Ride\Binaries\Win64\ Once you have placed the ZIP file, unzip the MoreRVers mod and place the assets in the same directory, alongside the ZIP folder. It is recommended to ensure the MoreRVers file is unzipped. Now, double-click and open the MoreRVers folder. Inside, locate the ue4ss\Mods\mods.txt. file Once located, right-click and choose to open it with Notepad. This lets you edit the values of the file with ease. Locate the Keybinds line and add the following line just before it: MoreRVers: 1 Now, locate the config.ini command line and add the following line: MaxPlayers = [desired number of players] just below it. Simply put in your desired number of additional players within the brackets. Once done, make sure to save it and exit the file.

Once done, run the game and add your desired number of players with ease. The mod lets you add up to 24 players, but it is recommended to keep this count under ten to ensure the game does not lag or crash (especially for low-end systems).

Follow these steps to modify the config file and add more players to your session (Image via Discord/Nuggets Entertainment)

Apart from using the MoreRVers mod, the developers have also given a method to increase the number of players in your lobby on the official Discord channel. This involves modifying the game's config file and allowing gamers to invite more than three companions.

Here's how you can get additional players in your game by modifying the config file:

Ensure the game is closed Navigate to the config file: %localappdata%\Ride\Saved\Config\Windows\Game.ini Open the config file using Notepad to edit the parameters. Add the following line of code at the top or bottom: [/Script/Engine.GameSession] MaxPlayers=5.

However, it is worth mentioning that the developers have stated that this is not officially supported and gamers should try it at their own risk. If you are facing issues, the changes can be reverted by deleting the lines that were added to the config file.

