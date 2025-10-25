  • home icon
  RV There Yet system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications explored

RV There Yet system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC specifications explored

By Jay Sarma
Modified Oct 25, 2025 07:47 GMT
RV There Yet system requirements
RV There Yet gameplay (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

RV There Yet system requirements have been released officially on Steam. Nuggets Entertainment's brand-new co-op game provides players with the opportunity to pair up with their friends and drive an RV together. This slice-of-life title provides a window for players to go on an adventure and figure out different puzzles as they journey together.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on RV There Yet system requirements. Read below to know more.

RV There Yet minimum and recommended system requirements

Minimum requirements

Here's a look at the officially disclosed RV There Yet minimum system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Core i7-3820 or equivalent AMD processor
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVidia 970 or equivalent AMD Graphics Card
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: At least 3200 MB available space
  • Sound Card: No specific recommendations for Sound Card
  • Additional Notes: Friends to play with
Recommended requirements

With the minimum requirements set aside, let's now focus on the recommended requirements for the title:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 11
  • Processor: Ryzen 9 3900XT or equivalent AMD processor
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVidia 3060 or equivalent AMD Graphics card
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 3200 MB available space
  • Sound Card: One with a microphone jack in
  • Additional Notes: Microphone to guide your friends
That's everything that you need to know about the minimum and recommended system requirements for RV There Yet. The game is currently yet available for sale on Steam, and has been priced at $7.99 or the equivalent value in the player's own currency.

