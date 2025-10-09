How to unlock Float and Phantom Dash in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance features a vast open world, which players will find difficult to traverse as they progress through the quests. Fortunately, the game offers different mounts, along with mobility skills like Float and Phantom Dash to streamline the exploration. Unlocking these Terra Resonance skills requires interacting with different overworld runes. A specific quest directs you to their locations.
If you are planning to enhance your mobility, this article is for you. It discusses ways to unlock Float and Phantom Dash in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.
How to unlock Float in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Beginners in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance will want to unlock Float first, as it improves their vertical mobility. Based on the in-game description, the Terra Resonance grants complete mastery of wind, allowing the bearer to float in the air and descend slowly as they fall.
To get access to the ability, you must reach Level 17. Once you do, talk to Airona at Asterleeds and pick up the quest titled “Terra Resonance.” It will direct you to the goblins near the Ancient City of Vil. To quickly reach the location, teleport to Cliff Ruins and use your mount.
Travel west, avoiding all the goblins along the way. You will soon reach the giant blue flower (Hero’s Herb) at the heart of the city. Interacting with the rune will unlock the Float skill.
How to unlock Phantom Dash in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Unlocking Phantom Dash in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance becomes easier when you have the Float skill. Just head to Andra Resting Point, located west of the Towering Ruin, and use the Wind Field with your existing Terra Resonance to reach the highest possible point. Float down and touch the other wind tunnel.
This will allow you to glide all the way to the top of the Towering Ruin. Now, resonate with the Wind Core to obtain the Phantom Dash skill.
Phantom Dash lets you dart forward in the air upon pressing E. You can activate it twice in quick succession to cover vast distances and break open storm barriers around the world.
