Is Blue Protocol Star Resonance a gacha game? The short answer is yes, but not in the true sense. Releasing on October 9, 2025, this will be a reworked version of the game; featuring new open-world structure, improved combat, new classes, and other major overhauls. In short, old gacha in a new format, with a few differences.

That being said, Blue Protocol Star Resonance is a gacha game, but as mentioned, it cannot be classified as such in the true sense. Here's more on the topic at hand.

Blue Protocol Star Resonance is a gacha game, but to what degree remains to be seen

P2W is not on the cards for this title (Image via A Plus)

When we talk about gacha, it mostly refers to the P2W (pay-to-win) mechanic that is part of the game and allows players to power through any obstacle by spending money. This is a concept that has been tried and tested and has found success in numerous MMORPGs. However, this will not be the case for Blue Protocol Star Resonance, as things will be limited to cosmetics for the most part.

Here's what u/cronfile had to say on Reddit about Blue Protocol Star Resonance being P2W:

"No P2W gacha which is nice - there is a gacha mechanic, but only for a few skins/mount skins. Completely avoidable if you’re not trying to collect all the skins etc. The shop can be a bit disorienting when you start, as there’s a few different currencies - these come from different things like social/world events to raids to friendship points etc. The only thing you can spend real money on are cosmetics/outfits, and a seasonal pass that gives you a few extra materials that you can get by grinding dungeons anyway."

Blue Protocol Star Resonance will also (likely) allow players to use money to buy things they may need in-game, and will also feature player-trading. This would suggest that if you're not able to outright buy something you need, you could barter for it. Nonetheless, this means that gacha will be part and parcel of things; to what degree remains to be seen.

All in all, if players can progress fairly easily without the need to spend money to get an edge, the gacha aspect would be limited. As mentioned, since spending money will be limited to cosmetics and a seasonal pass (that gives you a few extra materials that you can get by grinding Dungeons, it seems pretty well-rounded.

That said, we will only get to know more once the game goes live next month. But be assured, the gacha aspect will exist in some ways. As long as players do not have to spend to progress or win, it should be perfectly fine.

