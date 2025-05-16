Blue Protocol Star Resonance confirms global Steam and mobile release in 2025

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance will be available to a global audience on a host of platforms this year: Steam, Epic Games Store, Android, and iOS. One of the most anticipated Anime MMOs in the west, Blue Protocol's original Japanese version went fully defunct this year. Star Resonance is the Chinese revival of the game, and earlier this month, Bokura had acquired a version number, which meant a big release was on the cards.

The release is question is confirmed now, although the exact release date has not been disclosed.

Blue Protocol Star Resonance might be the much-needed "Realm Reborn" for the original

Blue Protocol Star Resonance is a miraculous revival story (Image via Bokura)

During the original pitching of Blue Protocol, the "Anime MMO" niche was ripe for the taking. Not to imply it fits the gloves completely, but even Genshin Impact did not exist back then. Genshin made it big by the time Bandai Namco Online announced the project publicly in a substantial fashion, but hopes were still high about the game.

After a long-winded development cycle, unfortunately, the high hopes deflated rapidly. It was originally released primarily on the Japanese market, where its shelf life turned out to be quite short. Ultimately, it is now the last MMO from Bandai Namco Online, now shuttered in Japan for good.

Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is essentially a second swing at the game from Shanghai-based developer Bokura Network.

Instead of just an attempt to cash in on a now-defunct game, it tries to alleviate all of the big player complaints levied at the original.

The publisher of Star Resonance, A PLUS JAPAN, is a brand known for mobile live-service games. This would trip some alarms for players who are all-too-familiar with games cannibalized by their auto-battle mobile MMO-isms, but thankfully, this doesn't seem to be the case with Blue Protocol Star Resonance.

From the feedback available on the Chinese-only closed betas, this is well and truly the definitive experience Blue Protocol should have always been. With some marketing, Star Resonance might make it big in the West after all.

There might be a catch or two, though: it's going to be handled by a different publisher in the South-East Asia region. If you're finding the pre-regsitration website unavailable in your region, this might be why.

When is it coming? As mentioned earlier, we have no specific release window at this moment other than sometime in 2025. If we were to guess, it's more likely to be Q4 2025 than Q3. For the moment, the only thing of importance listed on the steam page are its system requirements.

Minimum:

Processor: Intel i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 or better

Recommended:

Processor: Intel i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or better

Stay tuned for more MMO news and updates on Sportskeeda.

