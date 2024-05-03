5 best anime MMOs to try in 2024

Anime MMOs have gained a lot of popularity in 2024. This can be clearly seen with titles like Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, and Naruto's steady fame as pop culture icons. With such an astronomical popularity, many game studios are jumping in to transition anime into the virtual space.

Currently, there are a plethora of anime MMOs available in the market and fFinding the best match mong all these choices for you can be a hassle. To help you get the best among all the modern anime MMOs, we have curated this list of five games that you should definitely give a shot in 2024. Dattebayo!

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's personal opinions.

5 anime MMOs to play in 2024

1) Sword Art Online: Alicization Reborn

Explore the world of Sword Art Online (image via BANDAI NAMCO)

Remember Sword Art Online? Well, brace yourselves because Alicization Reborn is here to take you on a wild ride through the stunning world of the Underworld. With decent graphics and frequent updates, this game immerses you in a virtual reality just like the anime.

Prepare to wield your sword, forge unbreakable bonds, and unravel a narrative that will leave you craving for more. Anime fans, this is your chance to live out your Kirito dreams.

2) TemTem

TemTem is an online creature collecting game (Image via Crema)

It’s basically Pokemon, but online and with different character names. However, TemTem does everything better, for the most part. This is one of the few anime MMOs that offer a monster-catching experience in an online setting with wholesome cartoon-style graphics, detailed character models, and attack animations.

Yes, TemTem monsters don’t only move a single bit of their bodies to perform attacks like mainline Pokemon games. So if you don’t want to wait maybe another 10 years until Nintendo finally decides to make a Pokemon MMO, you should give TemTem a try.

3) One Piece Odyssey

Get ready to nab the One Piece (Image via Bandai Namco)

Set sail on the grandest adventure the Grand Line has ever witnessed with One Piece: Odyssey. This game will have you hoisting the Jolly Roger and embarking on a quest to uncover the legendary One Piece treasure. It is inspired by the Dragon Quest series, and it features similar visuals.

Prepare to assemble your crew, engage in epic battles, and explore islands teeming with quirky characters and unforgettable storylines. With a world that captures the essence of Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, this game is a treasure trove of excitement for any One Piece fanatic. But beware that One Piece: Odyssey is only available in selected regions.

4) Attack on Titan 2

Attack the Titans Scouts! (image via Koei)

With the release of Attack on Titan Part 2, now is the best time to jump right back into one of the best anime MMOs. This game will plunge you into the heart-pounding world of humanity's struggle against the terrifying Titans. With visuals that perfectly capture the gritty and intense atmosphere of the anime, this game will have you soaring through the air, slicing napes, and fighting for survival.

The game features multiplayer as well as co-op, so you can team up with your friends and family and swing around cutting giants' necks.

5) Final Fantasy XI

The OG Final Fantasy MMO (image via Square Enix)

Although it is not technically anime, Final Fantasy Xi is the go-to anime-themed MMO for all gamers around the world. Featuring some iconic characters and settings from the legendary series, this old school title holds strong and is considered one of the best anime MMOs even today.

Compared to FF XIV, Final Fantasy XI is much more slow-paced and has some outdated mechanics. But if you like games like old-school Runescape, you will definitely love Final Fantasy XI.

