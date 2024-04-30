Warframe: Nataruk build guide (2024)

A good Nataruk build guide can sort you out for the entirety of Warframe. This Sentient bow is handed to you for free at a certain point in Warframe's main campaign. Surprisingly enough, not only will it exceed your expectations out of a freebie, but it can be taken as far as Steel Path endurance runs with the right setup.

To get the Nataruk, all you have to do is progress the New War campaign up till its midway point. After the quest is over, you get a pre-built copy of it. We are not going to spoil the questline by diving into further details regarding this, but instead, provide you two Nataruk builds - one for beginners and one for end-game.

Budget Nataruk build for Warframe beginners (Formaless)

Nataruk can be good with the most budget build imaginable (Image via Overframe)

Nataruk is a godsend to beginners for many reasons. One of these reasons is that it comes pre-installed with an Orokin Catalyst (double mod capacity), which makes it easy to mod.

This Nataruk build is meant for beginners who have access to a couple of mid-game mods and requires zero investment into the actual weapon.

Mods used:

Empty Exilus Slot

Split Chamber

Vital Sense

Critical Delay (Corrupted mod)

Vigilante Fervor (Speed Trigger or Shred are good alternatives)

Serration (If you do not have max rank Serration, rank 7-8 is still good enough)

Malignant Force (drops from Corrupted Vor in Void missions)

Rime Rounds (drops from Spy mission Vaults)

Hunter Munitions

With this mod setup, Nataruk can easily carry you through the Star Chart and even daily Sorties if you consistently use the "perfect shot" gimmick.

Read more: Warframe Corrupted mods farming guide

Endgame pure-Slash Nataruk build (4-Forma)

To min-max the Nataruk, we threw in the Longbow Sharpshot Arcane for good measure (Image via Digital Extremes)

If you are looking for a min-maxed Nataruk build that you can take to level cap, this is it. To make this Nataruk build work properly, you will also need to use a status primer and land headshots consistently.

Mods used:

Galvanized Chamber

Galvanized Aptitude

Critical Delay

Vital Sense

Primed Bane of Grineer

Amalgam Serration

Hunter Munitions

Primed Shred

Terminal Velocity (Exilus)

For your efforts, you get a beast of a bow that can go toe-to-toe with meta weaponry like Incarnon Dread. While the KPM suffers because of the need to prime enemies beforehand, the burst DPS is good enough to kill Demolisher units in Disruption.

Due to its low Riven disposition, it is best not to spend your plats to buy a Nataruk Riven right now.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

All Warframes tier list ||Warframe Incarnon weapons tier list || Kuva weapons tier list || All Warframe Twitch drops this week || Best stat-stick weapons in Warframe || Tenet weapons tier list || Latest Baro Ki'teer Inventory || All Warframe Promo Codes || Best weapons in Warframe for each Mastery Rank