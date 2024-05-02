5 best American tanks in War Thunder (2024)

Tanks in War Thunder are perfect machines that can destroy your enemies and protect you from damage in battle. However, that is only possible if you choose a good one. While some tanks have similar mechanisms and layouts, each one has a different model and capacity.

If you are looking for some good American tanks in 2024, here are five of the best options in War Thunder.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the 5 best tanks in War Thunder?

1) M18 GMC

M18 has a fast-firing gun in War Thunder (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The M18 GMC is a favorite for a reason. This tank has a fast-firing 76mm cannon that can knock out most opponents in a single shot. It also has an incredibly agile and powerful 76mm gun, so you can flank enemies and take them by surprise. It also has a fast reload speed, which means you can take out multiple targets.

While lightly armored, the M18 GMC is perfect for aggressive players who like to take the fight to the enemy.

2) T34

The T34 has great armor and gun (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The T34 stands out for its thick armor and powerful gun, representing a big leap forward in tank design compared to earlier models. It's known for being tough to take down, as most enemy tanks struggle to penetrate its armor.

The T34 is praised for its strong upper glacis, gun mantlet armor, and potent 120mm gun, a predecessor to the M103. It also has three .50 calibre machine guns for dealing with lightly armored vehicles and fending off enemy aircraft.

With decent speed on flat terrain and effective post-penetration damage using stock ammunition, the T34 is one of the best American tanks in War Thunder.

3) M3 Bradley

M3 Bradley is one of the fastest American tanks in the title (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The M3 Bradley is a top choice for tanks in War Thunder because of its speed, mobility, and powerful weaponry. It's known for being one of the fastest vehicles in the game, with great acceleration and speed, and is dangerous to enemy tanks and low-flying helicopters.

Equipped with a strong 25mm Bushmaster cannon and TOW missiles, the M3 Bradley can take out enemy targets from a distance. With its mix of speed, firepower, and mobility, it is one of the best American tanks in War Thunder.

4) T26E5

T26E5 is great at close range (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The T26E5 is an assault tank that shines in close combat, especially on the front lines. Its frontal armor can take hits from many armor-piercing rounds, giving great protection to the crew. With a reliable 90mm gun inherited from the M26, the tank can often destroy enemy tanks in one shot with its explosive rounds. This mix of solid armor and powerful firepower makes it a good choice on the battlefield.

The T26E5 has great tankiness and offers solid firepower, making it one of the best American tanks in War Thunder.

5) M1A2 Abrams

M1A2 is the best American tank in the game (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The M1A2 Abrams is considered the best tank in War Thunder due to its powerful weaponry, strong armor, and high mobility.

This Rank 8 medium tank is a beast on the battlefield. It has a powerful 120mm smoothbore cannon, excellent depleted uranium composite armor, and good enough speed to keep up with the fight. Its armor layout offers good protection, making it difficult for opponents to penetrate.

The M1A2 Abrams is fast and agile, allowing for quick maneuvers on the battlefield. It also has a thermal sight, giving you a huge advantage in spotting enemies at long range.

Check out our other articles on this game:

5 mistakes to avoid || How to get Object 292 || All new Tanks and Planes