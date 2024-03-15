How to get Object 292 in War Thunder: Stats, uses, and more

The Object 292 in War Thunder is based on a Soviet experimental tank that was developed from the T-80 and equipped with a formidable 152 mm smoothbore gun. This Rank VII battle tank was introduced to the game during the Air Superiority update as part of the Call of the Dragon event, which commenced on February 1, 2024, and concluded on February 19, 2024.

This article provides a guide to acquiring the Object 292 in War Thunder.

Note: Unfortunately, the Object 292 in War Thunder was only available as a reward during this limited-time event, so you can no longer obtain it. However, there's a possibility it might return in a future update, as there has been a high demand from players.

How to earn Object 292 in War Thunder

You can acquire the Object 292 in War Thunder as a reward for reaching Stage 8 in the Call of the Dragon event. Each stage requires 45,000 mission points that you can earn by participating in Ground Battles in Arcade, Realistic, and Simulator Battles.

Here's how to earn mission points in Ground Battles:

To earn mission points in Ground Battles, you must use a Rank III vehicle or higher, although event vehicles can be of Rank I or II.

The task description in the game displays a multiplier for earning mission points.

Once you acquire around 400,000 mission points and complete eight stages, you will be rewarded with a non-tradeable coupon for Object 292. Redeeming this coupon will instantly activate the vehicle on your account.

If you decide against keeping the vehicle, you can choose to sell the coupon on the Market. To do so, you'll need the "Upgrade for coupon" item. Obtaining this upgrade coupon necessitates 750,000 mission points.

Object 292 in War Thunder: Stats and uses

Object 292 general stats

USSR

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 10.0

10.0 Crew: Three people

Three people Visibility: 74%

74% Weight: 46.0 t

Armor

Hull: 135/85/45

135/85/45 Turret: 140/110/65

Speed

AB: 78/13 km/h

78/13 km/h RB and SB: 70/11 km/h

Number of gears

Nine forward

One backward

Engine Power

AB: 2,099 hp

2,099 hp RB and SB: 1,100 hp

Power-to-weight ratio

AB: 45.6 hp/t

45.6 hp/t RB and SB: 23.9 hp/t

Object 292 uses

With the highest penetration among all smoothbore cannons, the Object 292 can pierce through the defenses of most vehicles, including their heavily protected areas like UFPs. Its remarkable penetration capability also guarantees critical damage to powerplants and crews, occasionally even disabling the turret systems.

The Object 292 serves as an effective stationary support vehicle for defending key breakthrough points.

