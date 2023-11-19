5 games to play if you like War Thunder

War Thunder is a popular free-to-play war simulator offering engaging gameplay and robust multiplayer features. It immerses players in warfare combat, allowing them to operate a variety of vehicles across land, sea, and air. The game orchestrates realistic battles where each vehicle's components can be targeted and damaged. It covers aviation, armored vehicles, and naval craft from the early 20th century to cutting-edge modern combat units.

The game's appeal might lead you to explore other titles in the genre, and fortunately, given War Thunder's setting and gameplay, there are several alternatives that not only meet but exceed expectations. Here are some games that resemble War Thunder.

Battlefield 1 and four other games like War Thunder

1) World of Tanks

World of Tanks is a free-to-play game (Image via Wargaming)

Similar to War Thunder, World of Tanks is another free-to-play multiplayer game that invites players to engage in intense battles and wars using massive tanks. The concept is straightforward: envision a shooter where humans are substituted with large, authentic tanks. The game operates on a session-based structure where the primary objectives are to eliminate all opponents or capture their base.

While World of Tanks does have a learning curve, it is not too intimidating. In fact, the gradual understanding of its mechanics adds to the enjoyment, allowing players to navigate between the realms of tank simulation and shooter action.

2) The Troop

The Troop is a turn-based war game (Image via Giant Flame)

Set in World War II, The Troop is a turn-based, platoon-level tactical game that follows the story of the British and Canadian forces from the early hours of D-Day as they battle against their German counterparts across Normandy and beyond.

The game offers a substantial amount of content, finding a balance between accessibility for casual players and providing significant depth for those seeking a more involved experience. The Troop takes on the challenge of filling some big shoes left by its predecessors, and for the most part, it successfully stands as one of the best World War II games from the last decade.

3) Battlefield 1

Battlefield 1 (Image via Electronic Arts)

Fans of War Thunder will surely enjoy Battlefield 1. The game delves into the historical setting of World War I, offering a captivating albeit relatively short single-player campaign. Battlefield 1 successfully utilizes the series' renowned multiplayer dynamics to depict the devastation of World War I, featuring visually stunning landscapes for traditional modes like Conquest and Operations.

If you're seeking a meticulously crafted first-person shooter, developer DICE's offering is worth exploring. Beyond the immersive multiplayer experience, it delivers a unique shooter experience through its incorporation of archaic weapons and emotionally resonant narratives.

4) Panzer Corps 2

Panzer Corps (Image via Flashback Games)

Panzer Corps 2 lets you explore World War II from the Axis perspective through the branching campaign featuring over a thousand unique units. This turn-based wargame challenges players to employ strategy and tactics, prioritizing intelligence over mere clicks to outsmart opponents. It boasts a comprehensive modding system and promises limitless replayability.

With its fun gameplay, meticulous attention to detail, and impressive visuals, the game merges the best elements of previous Panzer General/Corps titles into a cohesive and enjoyable package.

5) Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 is a game that you can play if you like War Thunder (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Titanfall 2 is a huge upgrade from its 2014 predecessor, with significant improvements to its gameplay. In particular, the addition of a single-player campaign is a feature well-received by fans of the first installment.

Fans of futuristic shooters featuring seamless movement and mech combat are in for a treat with Titanfall 2. The game's enjoyable movement mechanics serve as the cornerstone for both its compelling action and platforming elements in the robust campaign, as well as its exhilarating competitive multiplayer.

This wraps up our list of games similar to War Thunder.