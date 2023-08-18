War Thunder guide: 5 things to know before playing

War Thunder is one of the top-tier vehicular MMOs that focuses on large-scale military combat. This title is free to play, which further entices many players to delve into it. If you are a fan of realistic renditions of military vehicles, then you will have a lot of fun in this game. This title has evolved over the last few years and comprises many intricate gameplay systems.

Stepping into War Thunder can feel like a daunting task, especially if you are new to the game. The title does not shy away from introducing you to complex mechanics that involve realism and require you to be adept in combat. Knowing certain aspects of this title can be beneficial for you in the long run.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Five things to keep in mind before playing War Thunder

1) Steep learning curve

You will need some practice to win matches. (Image via War Thunder)

War Thunder can feel like a very difficult game after the first few matches. There are possibilities that you can even win a few matches with ease. You are, however, bound to come across a lot of tough scenarios in the early stages.

It is recommended that you do not get disheartened by the defeat and rather focus on learning the myriad tactics. Make note of the map you are playing on and figure out the strategy that works well for you.

Additionally, it will benefit you to learn from other players during the match and recreate their tactics to win matches. You will soon get accustomed to the gameplay mechanics after playing a sufficient amount of matches, as the majority of players face similar hurdles in the initial stages.

2) Types of vehicles

You must know all the vehicle types. (Image via War Thunder)

It is important to know the vehicle types that are available in this title. You can expect a plethora of them that can be engaged in ground, aerial or naval combat. Naturally, you have access to a vast variety of airplanes, ships, and tanks.

Each vehicle type handles differently and will take a bit of practice to get accustomed to. Furthermore, there are in-depth systems associated with each vehicle type that you need to master to gain an edge in battle.

Thus, it is crucial to decide the mode of combat that interests you the most. Feel free to try out all the combat avenues and then stick to one which matches well with you to earn experience faster. You can refer to this list to know about the best planes in this game.

3) Focus on the tutorials

You must focus on the tutorials. (Image via War Thunder)

It is quite tempting to ignore the basics in lieu of getting into combat to save some time. However, it is counter-productive in the case of this vehicular MMO. While the vehicle movement controls may be basic, there are plenty of other layered mechanics that you need to be aware of.

The simple task of aiming also consists of nuances, like using the radar and incorporating the distance factor before firing a shot. The tutorials in this title are quite comprehensive and robust to get you acquainted with advanced tactics in a short span.

Thus, if you are inclined to invest a long time in this game, it is ideal to play through the tutorials to know the basics. This will enable you to win matches easily and finish on top of the leaderboards.

4) Co-ordinate with players

It is important to have proper coordination. (Image via War Thunder)

It is possible to win matches even if you play solo. Playing through the matches along with keeping in mind the aforementioned tips, will not cause much problem in defeating opponents.

However, there are chances that you will come across other players in matches who can have better experience and vehicles. It is advantageous to work in tandem with them and overwhelm your adversaries.

Additionally, there is a crew system in this game that you can leverage to perform tasks like repairing, using guns, and more. There is a provision to use two crew members free of cost. More members can be added by spending an in-game currency called Silver Lions.

5) Keep an eye on vehicle ratings

Do note the battle rating of your vehicle. (Image via War Thunder)

The game’s strength lies in the staggering number of vehicles that can be used in combat. Each category offers a vast variety of vehicles ranging from light, medium, and heavy tanks to fighter and bomber jets.

Every vehicle has a battle rating associated with it, which signifies its effectiveness. While the rating does not guarantee victory or defeat, they are a good measure to track the vehicle’s potential.

You can thus note the battle rating of each vehicle and the game offers different ratings based on the game modes. This will help you make a better judgment in vehicle selection before trying out any game mode and investing research points in it.

Expand Tweet

War Thunder can be a tough endeavor, but after spending some time in matches and using different vehicles, you can have a more pleasing experience. If you are on the lookout for other titles, then check out this list of the five best third-person shooter MMORPGs.