5 best planes in War Thunder

War Thunder is one of the top-tier military-themed MMORPGs titles that offer intricately detailed military vehicles. Each of these vehicles has certain stats that enable you to make an informed choice. And those who are inclined to partake in aerial combat can try out a plethora of planes. War Thunder offers many unique planes that vary in size, nation of origin, the technology used in their construction, and other factors.

History enthusiasts will more often opt for popular planes that have achieved amazing feats in war, whereas other players can be overwhelmed by the choices presented to them.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are the five best planes in War Thunder?

1) F-14A Tomcat

F-14A Tomcat is a top-notch fighter jet with a robust rating of 11.7 in Arcade, Simulator, and Realistic Battles. It is an American naval aircraft that was prominently used in the Cold War era.

It has an aggressive look which is liable to throw the opponents off balance. A robust top speed combined with great maneuverability and turning speed makes it worth trying out in battles.

Its shape and build make it an efficient plane to be used in dogfights and is potent even in high-speed pursuits in War Thunder. It possesses some powerful missiles, one of which is the AIM-54A Phoenix, which is ideal to be used in the long-range.

2) MiG-23M

MiG-23M has a slightly lower rating of 11 across Arcade, Simulator, and Realistic Battles. Players on the lookout for a great jet fighter can opt for this Rank 8 Soviet plane. While it is efficient enough at high-altitude engagements, you must try to maintain a low altitude to gain a better top speed. You can effortlessly escape from hectic scenarios when cruising in this jet at a lower altitude.

While it is a massive plane, you can rely on its efficient turning stats to outplay a wide range of enemy planes. Another tactic you can use is to attack opponents from the front and resort to any homing missile that can be outfitted on MiG-23M.

3) F-86F-25 Sabre

F-86F-25 Sabre is a compact jet fighter with a 7.7 rating in Arcade Battles and 8.7 in Simulator and Realistic Battles. Though these ratings may seem low at first glance, this Rank 5 American jet is quite nimble in dogfights.

The prime highlight of this fighter jet is the weaponry mounted at its front tip/nose. You can relentlessly pursue enemy planes and aggressively fire these weapons to maintain pressure on the opposition.

Its compact size adds to its maneuverability regardless of the speed that it is driven. Furthermore, you can leverage its high diving speed to escape a pursuer with ease. Do note that F-86F-25 Sabre is ideal for close-range skirmishes.

4) F-4C Phantom II

Fans looking for a better rating than the previous jet in War Thunder can consider flying F-4C Phantom II. It is yet another American fighter plane with a strong rating of 10 in Realistic Battles and 10.3 in both Arcade and Simulator Battles.

It is one of the rare planes in War Thunder that is faster despite its massive size. However, it is advisable not to engage in dogfights using this jet due to the absence of robust armor plating.

You must use this plane aggressively and flee after landing some attacks on opponents. You can distract the enemy jets with this tactic to avoid taking prolonged damage. Those who admire this game can peruse this article highlighting five realistic military shooters in 2023.

5) B-29A-BN Superfortress

As the name suggests, B-29A-BN Superfortress is one of the sturdiest planes you can fly in War Thunder. It is a long-range bomber plane with a rating of 7 in Arcade and Simulator Battles and 7.3 in Realistic Battles.

You can expect this bomber plane to carry a lot of load without sacrificing its speed. One must not underestimate its speed by its bulky appearance. Being a bomber vehicle, you must ensure to fly it at a higher altitude.

While the speed of this jet is not as fast when compared to the other ones on this list, flying it high can prevent many enemy planes from reaching it. Furthermore, it is one of the most iconic planes in War Thunder from the World War 2 era which is also another factor to try it out at least once.

War Thunder consists of other vehicles like light, medium and heavy tanks along with ships like Destroyers, Cruisers, Barges, and more.