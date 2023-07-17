5 best tanks in War Thunder

War Thunder is an unparalleled military-themed combat game that allows players to take control of a plethora of combat vehicles. It offers an in-depth experience of controlling many intricately designed vehicles that can be outfitted with myriad upgrades. Players can fly around in planes, sail ships or drive tanks in a variety of game modes.

War Thunder offers many tanks that are associated with several nations. Each tank handles differently, and players can choose one which aligns with their play style. While one can rely on ratings that signify their effectiveness in Arcade, Simulator, and Realistic Battles, certain tanks are worth trying out owing to other factors.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

M1A2 Abrams and four other best tanks in War Thunder

1) M1A2 Abrams

M1A2 Abrams is a balanced tank (Image via Gaijin Distribution KFT)

War Thunder players looking for a tank that is potent in all avenues can opt for M1A2 Abrams. This Rank 8 medium tank is associated with America with a strong rating of 11.7 across Arcade, Realistic, and Simulator Battles.

It also boasts a robust armor plating made of depleted Uranium composite. This is ideal for protection against many types of ammunition and projectiles. This tank is also mobile enough to enable players to escape from skirmishes.

Furthermore, this tank comes bundled with a thermal sight that is immensely helpful in engaging opponents in long-range encounters. M1A2 Abrams’ balanced stats makes it conducive for both newcomers to War Thunder and veteran players alike.

2) T-80U

T-80 U has a lower height (Image via Gaijin Distribution KFT)

T-80U is another medium tank that players can try out in War Thunder. It is an efficient Rank 7 tank associated with USSR. It has an 11.3 rating in Arcade, Realistic, and Simulator Battles.

This tank can be difficult to spot by enemies since it has a low height, and its shape enables one to shield it from opponents. Despite its bulkier appearance, it is agile enough to navigate hectic combat scenarios.

Fans can leverage the Autoloader armament, leading to automatic ammunition reloading.

3) Type 90

Type 90 is a Japanese medium tank (Image via Gaijin Distribution KFT)

Type 90 is a Japanese Rank 7 medium tank with a robust rating of 11 across the board in all three battle types. This vehicle was designed to be faster and lighter, making it a bit lacking in the defense aspect.

Due to its ease of movement, players can engage in flanking tactics to surprise their opponents and then drive away from their sight. Its prime highlight is the Hydropneumatic Suspension which is quite useful in altering the height of the tank.

It is worth noting that this suspension won’t be of any use in instances when the tank’s engine is damaged. Players can therefore alternate between aggressive and defensive tactics to get the best out of Type 90.

4) Vickers Mk.7

Vickers Mk.7 is a nimble tank (Image via Gaijin Distribution KFT)

Players can rely on the Vickers Mk.7 if they are looking for a nimble tank with robust protection. This Rank 6 tank is associated with Britain, along with a 10.3 rating in Arcade, Simulator, and Realistic Battles.

One can leverage armaments like a thermal imager, night vision device, and laser rangefinder to gain an edge in any battle. This is an effective tank to be used in both close-range encounters and long-range battles.

Vickers Mk.7 drives smoothly, even in off-road conditions. The only downside of using this tank is its tall stature which poses a threat to players as they can be easily spotted from a great distance.

5) ZTZ96A

ZTZ96A is a sturdy tank (Image via Gaijin Distribution KFT)

ZTZ96A is one of the best tanks in War Thunder, owing to powerful ammunition that can pierce through an opponent’s armor plating. It is a Rank 6 Chinese vehicle rated 10 across all three battle modes.

Players must note that this tank is built to endure enemy fire, overlooking the maneuverability and speed aspect. One can therefore resort to this tank to relentlessly charge at the opponent rather than flanking.

Players can coordinate with their friends, who can provide assistance while this tank wreaks havoc on the battlefield. A slight advantage of ZTZ96A is its easier turret rotation which can enable one to deal with other enemies in the vicinity.

War Thunder encourages players to have a strategic approach to battles. One must therefore take into consideration all the stats associated with any vehicle. Fans wishing to participate in similar games can peruse this article highlighting the best MMORPGs with vehicle avatars.