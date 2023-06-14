5 best defensive Aspects in Diablo 4

Diablo 4's class customization allows players to craft their characters in a way that best suits their playstyle. Aside from the skill system that offers plenty of diversity to the way each class is built, there are also many items and item enhancements for players to use as they create and tweak their character to be at their best when tackling the challenges of Sanctuary.

Among the tweaks that players can add to the equipment of their characters are Aspects, items that can be placed on your gear to improve them further.

Aspects are classified differently and boost specific attributes based on their classification. One of the ways players can boost their defense in the game is by attaching defensive Aspects to their armor.

Listed below are five of the best defensive Aspects you can find in Diablo 4.

Aspect of Might and other great defensive Aspects in Diablo 4

1) Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier

The Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier can be found in the Lost Keep dungeon, which is located in the Hawezar Region of Sanctuary. It can only be acquired once the dungeon's boss has been defeated.

This Aspect will give you a chance to deflect direct damage coming from a distant enemy (when you have a Barrier active). It is usable for all classes and is perfect for players who rely on Barriers.

The Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier helps in dealing with mobs supported by enemies that do damage from range. It allows you to focus on clearing more immediate threats in your vicinity.

2) Aspect of Disobedience

The Aspect of Disobedience will be unlocked once you complete the Halls of the Damned Dungeon located in the region of Kehjistan. Similar to other Aspects that can be found in dungeons, it can be acquired once you defeat the boss in the area.

This Aspect increases your armor's rating by 0.25-0.50 percent for four seconds every time you deal any form of damage. The boost can stack to provide a whopping 25.00-50.00 percent.

Receiving a boost to your armor rating every time you deal damage is a much-needed buff during those tough Diablo 4 boss fights where you take as much damage as you are dealing. The Aspect of Disobedience provides an incredible bonus that does not require any tradeoffs, and it can be used by all classes.

3) Aspect of Might

The Aspect of Might can be found in the Dark Ravine dungeon located in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4. Once you defeat the boss of this dungeon, you will gain access to this Aspect.

Having the Aspect of Might equipped grants you a 20 percent damage reduction that can last 2.00-6.00 seconds when you use your Basic Skills. This Aspect can be used by any class.

You will constantly use your Basic Skills as you deal with enemies in Sanctuary, and being granted damage reduction every time you do so gives you increased survivability.

4) Aspect of the Protector

The dungeon where you can find the Aspect of the Protector is called the Lost Archives. It is located in the Fractured Peaks Region of Diablo 4. Simply defeat the dungeon's boss to have this Aspect in your possession. All the classes in the game can use it.

The Aspect of the Protector will grant you a Barrier that can absorb a certain amount of damage for a total of 10 seconds every time you cause damage to an elite enemy. This effect can be triggered once every 10 seconds.

The Aspect of the Protector is especially useful against elite enemies that are accompanied by mobs since it allows you to focus more on dealing damage than trying to evade it.

5) Protecting Aspect

The Protecting Aspect can only be acquired by finding certain pieces of gear and extracting it from them. This means there is no need to clear any dungeons or strongholds in Diablo 4 to find it.

The way that this Defensive Aspect works is that if you take a hit while you are not healthy, a magical bubble will be summoned to protect you. The bubble renders you immune, and it can last anywhere between 3.00 and 5.00 seconds.

The Protecting Aspect can give you much-needed respite in a tough fight. You can use the time it provides to quickly heal up before getting back into the fight.

Having the right defensive Aspects, or the right items equipped for that matter, can be the difference between success and failure in Diablo 4. It might take some time to get them, but putting in some effort toward acquiring useful defensive Aspects will be worth it, especially late in the game.

