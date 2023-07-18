All Exoprimal game modes explained

Exoprimal offers an exhilarating and addictive multiplayer experience centered around the thrilling task of taking down dinosaurs. In this game, players must complete challenging objectives with the guidance of an AI companion named Leviathan, who directs them toward the necessary actions for success and rewards upon completion. Furthermore, Exoprimal offers a total of 11 challenging gameplay modes to enjoy.

Exoprimal is an exclusively team-based online multiplayer game with a central focus on two teams consisting of five players each. Players compete against each other or collaborate to achieve objectives together. Victory is claimed by the team that accomplishes the objectives. This article offers detailed insights into the various gameplay modes available in Exoprimal.

What are the gameplay modes of Exoprimal?

Exoprimal offers 11 distinct gameplay modes, each featuring its own set of unique objectives:

Dinosaur Cull VTOL Defense Dino Pursuit Omega Charge Data Key Security Escort Energy Taker Vortex Sabotager Neo T-Rex Area Defense Uplink Control

Taking a hasty approach to accomplish the objectives will prove ineffective, given the challenge of confronting a horde of dinosaurs alongside completing the tasks. The choice of an appropriate Exosuit holds great significance in combat. Rest assured, you can switch Exosuits at any point during the game, so there's no need to be perplexed about your selection. Ten different suits are available, each equipped with distinct offensive and defensive capabilities.

Remember that adhering to Leviathan's commands is essential while you compete against other teams and eliminate the dinosaurs, as his guidance will prove more advantageous in achieving the objectives.

Every Exoprimal game mode explained

Dinosaur Cull

Eliminate specific dinosaurs (Image via Capcom)

This mode in Exoprimal is regarded as the easiest, where you and your teammates are tasked with eliminating specific dinosaurs. Nevertheless, you'll also encounter additional dinosaurs, and the horde will pose a significant challenge in completing the objective of this mode.

VTOL Defense

VTOL Defense mode in Exoprimal (Image via Capcom)

Tank and Support Exosuits will prove advantageous in this mode, designed to protect the VTOL (Plane). The objective is to safeguard the VTOL by countering waves of dinosaurs. While facing these waves, eliminating a specific number of dinosaurs will significantly aid in accomplishing the mode.

Dino Pursuit

The targeted dinosaur is considerably more potent (Image via Capcom)

In this mode, you'll need to take down a specific dinosaur essential for the mission's success, but it's highly complex. The targeted dinosaur is considerably stronger and continuously moves between different areas, making it a challenging pursuit. Along the way, you'll encounter additional dinosaurs that act as obstacles. As a result, teamwork becomes crucial, as players must coordinate to both chase down the designated dinosaur and handle the surrounding horde.

Omega Charge

Acquire the Omega Hammer (Image via Capcom)

This mission aims to acquire and utilize the Omega Hammer to eliminate designated targets. In this mode, two teams will face each other, and the first team to successfully destroy the target will be declared the winner.

Data Key Security

Escort an object known as the Data Key (Image via Capcom)

In this mode, your objective is to safely escort an object known as the Data Key to its designated destination. It adds an intriguing twist as you can slow down the rival team's progress by destroying their own Data Key. The team that successfully escorts the Data Key to the destination first will emerge victorious. However, be prepared to face rival team members and encounters with dinosaurs.

Escort

Protect the NPCs (Image via Capcom)

In this mode, your primary goal is to protect the NPCs of Exoprimal from the dinosaurs that pose a threat. With a significant horde of dinosaurs, your main task will be to ensure the safety of the NPCs and guide them securely to their destination while eliminating the approaching dinosaurs.

Energy Taker

Collect energy items to win (Image via Capcom)

In this mode, two teams will compete to collect energy items. The primary goal is to eliminate opposing team members to secure additional items. The team that accumulates the most items will be declared the winner.

Vortex Sabotager

Destroy the machine (Image via Capcom)

Teams participating in this mode must engage in the task of destroying a machine responsible for summoning dinosaurs, all while facing the additional challenge of a substantial horde of dinosaurs.

Neo T-Rex

Boss fight challenge (Image via Capcom)

The Exoprimal's most challenging game mode requires players to confront the formidable T-Rex boss, known for its powerful laser-based attacks that deal massive damage. Overcoming this boss fight is no easy task, making it the most challenging mode in the game.

Area Defense

Area Defense mode (Image via Capcom)

In this mode, participants must defend a device from a horde of dinosaurs. The dinosaurs' attacks can potentially damage the device, but with the presence of your teammates, you can work together to repair it and keep it functioning.

Uplink Control

Secure three uplinks (Image via Capcom)

In this mode, two teams compete to secure three uplinks across different areas for transmitting data. The team achieving 100% data transfer first will emerge as the winner. However, it is essential to protect the uplinks is crucial to ensure victory.