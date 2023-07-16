5 tips for beginners in Exoprimal

Capcom's newly released team-based action title, Exoprimal, offers high-tech exosuits to combat dinosaurs. It is a competitive PvPvE battle game where two teams of five compete against each other to accomplish objectives. The mission's primary goal is to fulfill the tasks assigned by Leviathan, an AI that constantly provides instruction and guidance to the teams. One who completes the mission in time essentially wins.

Those who have just started playing this co-op game should keep a few things in their mind. Depending on the map you have chosen to play, the objectives and stages of the gameplay differ. Let's dive deep into the five tips for beginners in Exoprimal.

Stages and four other tips to know for starters in Exoprimal

1) Roles

Choose exosuits based on your playstyle (Image via Capcom)

You can assume three roles in Exoprimal: Assault, Tank, and Support. The first role is your DPS, the second gives you crowd control, and the third heals your squad. If you like to play aggressively, you can choose the Assault role. For example, Dead Eye Exosuit is better because it has an automatic assault rifle, grenades, and more.

Those who want to fend off Dinosaurs and control them on the battlefield can choose Tank to help their team. Accepting this role means you are strong on defense and weak on offense. As for Support, the main objective of this role is to heal the injured on the battlefield. They bring healing, repairing, buffing, and debuffing items.

2) Stages

Focus on objectives (Image via Capcom)

An AI voice guides you throughout the missions in Exoprimal, convening objectives in hand. If you are not paying attention to what Levithan is instructing, the probability of you winning is minimal. To maximize your success on the battlefield, follow whatever the AI says. It relays information in visual and audio format, and the team implementing it faster wins.

Although the Exoprimal missions have two stages in most matches, they may differ based on your map and objective. But most of the time, the game is divided into two segments. In the first part, your primary task may be to play offensively to complete a particular objective or defend an asset. If you meet it within the given time, the first section of the mission concludes.

The second segment is the final stage of the game. However, it would help to beat your opponents sooner as you can gain an advantage. Reaching sooner gives you a time advantage, enabling you to complete the assignment faster.

3) PvP and PvE transition

Exoplayers dealing with dinosaurs (Image via Capcom)

Exoprimal missions go through a game transition upon reaching the final stage of the matches. It all depends upon the objective you are currently taking on and who is approaching the game faster. If your squad is the one who completes the first stage of the quest, then they will have a time advantage.

The battle scenario may transit into PvP mode like Payload or Domination, like most shooter games. Conversely, it can also change into PvE engagements such as Raid, where both teams must complete a particular objective. In addition, there are other engagements where the group finishing the task early wins the trophy.

4) Advancing profile

Gain a competitive edge (Image via Capcom)

One way to improve your gaming experience is to level up your account quickly. Exoprimal features different gameplay modes, but you must advance your profile to unlock them. Unlocking all features is essential if you genuinely want to develop your skills and enhance your game sense.

In addition to advancing your profile, if your friends have yet to grow their accounts, they cannot play with you. This is an important tip to remember if you want to play multiple gameplay modes with your squad. That said, completing every objective, advancing profile, and developing game sense offers a competitive edge in Exoprimal.

5) UI Feature

The UI features help beginners know more about the quest (Image via Capcom)

The progress meter at the game's central hub indicates objectives in Exoprimal. It displays your current standing and the opponent's position in the match. The blue indicator of the progression bar represents your progress, whereas the red reflects enemies' advancement. Thus, the team that reaches the central part of the bar eventually wins.

Another UI feature beginners should look for is the objective marker underneath the advancement meter. Paying attention to Leviathan's voice is necessary as it tells your progression status. At that moment, look at the objective bar.

The mini-map feature improves your gameplay by displaying a red ball if any dinosaurs are summoned. One crucial tip is to focus on the mini-map if you want to complete the objective sooner.