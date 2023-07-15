All Exosuits in Exoprimal: How to unlock, best choices, and more

Exosuits in Exoprimal will determine how the game plays out and how you can progress through a certain playthrough. These advanced skins are more than just cosmetic items, as they directly determine your role. Even if two suits have the same core playstyle, the execution differs. Some will be more suitable for you based on your gameplay style.

An important part of Exoprimal will also be unlocking these exosuits. At first, the available options in your hand will be limited. You'll unlock more suits as you progress through the game modes and gain resources (including in-game credits). These will allow you to diversify gameplay and fulfill different roles based on your squad’s preferences.

Complete list of all exosuits available in Exoprimal

At launch, Capcom provided a pretty diverse list of advanced mech suits to pick from.

Barrage: Assault

Deadeye: Assault suit

Krieger: Tank

Murasame: Tank

Nimbus: Support

Roadblock: Tank

Skywave: Support

Vigilant: Assault

Witchdoctor: Support

Zephyr: Assault suit

Each suit also has a variant that completely switches the basic gameplay style. It will allow you to opt for a different form of playstyle and obtain more value from your in-game build.

Seven of the 10 exosuits will be available for every player after they complete the tutorial. They can swap between the suits pretty easily between matches. However, three of these selections will be locked in the beginning:

Nimbus, Vigilant, and Murasame

These three can be unlocked in three different manners. You’ll have to reach certain levels with your in-game accounts and spend BikCoins to get access. Nimbus unlocks at level 20, Murusame unlocks at level 30, and Vigilant requires you to reach level 40.

You can bypass that with the Digital Deluxe Edition or buy the Head Start kit separately. This will automatically unlock all three exosuits, irrespective of your account level of BikCoins.

Best Exoprimal exosuits

There are three core roles - support, tank, and assault. It’s essential to keep a balance for a squad to win. While all suits are decent, some have become community favorites.

If you’re playing support, the Nimbus is wonderful to use. Her dual weapons can alter between doing damage and providing heals. Her hologram is a great escape mechanism that could also confuse opponents. Her barrage and Overdrive attacks can damage and provide heals to allies.

The Krieger is perfect for his crowd-control abilities. He comes with a minigun and homing missiles that can disable enemies. He also comes with a reflective shield to protect allies and stun opponents.

Deadeye tops in the assault class because of how easily he uses Exoprimal. He’s available from the beginning to all, and none of his abilities are complex. His assault rifle does individual damage, while the grenades are perfect for AOE splash. His kit also comes with a dodge mechanism, making it an extremely efficient, well-rounded combatant.

