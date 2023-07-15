How to level up Exosuits in Exoprimal

Exoprimal presents a diverse range of gameplay modes that deliver an enjoyable and exhilarating multiplayer gameplay experience. Players can join forces with their friends and engage in various in-game challenges, such as defeating rival teams or battling hordes of dinosaurs. Using well upgraded Exosuits is also crucial for improving your capability to eliminate dinosaurs more easily.

The Exosuits are classified into three categories: assault, tank, and support. Their careful selection significantly impacts your likelihood of winning matches. Exoprimal also offers the option to switch between Exosuits at any point in the game, each possessing offensive and defensive capabilities.

Nonetheless, these suits necessitate timely upgrades, which can be achieved through leveling up. This article serves as a guide to help you to level up your Exosuits in Exoprimal.

Exoprimal guide: how to level up Exosuits

Level up Exosuits by winning matches and completing specific objectives of missions (Image via Capcom)

To enhance the capabilities of your Exosuits, it is essential to win matches. Thus, continue engaging in matches or assemble a team of friends who can assist you in achieving victory. Besides winning matches, completing specific in-game objectives also contributes to leveling up.

During missions in Exoprimal, you will encounter various tasks that, once accomplished, provide rewards and can increase your chances of leveling up your suits. Remember that relying solely on a single suit is not advisable, as Exoprimal offers a total of 10 suits. Therefore, it is crucial to switch between them to ensure the progression of all your suits.

The Exosuits in Exoprimal (Image via Capcom)

The Exosuits, categorized into Assault, Tank, and Support classes, include the following:

Assault:

Deadeye

Zephyr

Barrage

Vigilant

Tank:

Roadblock

Murasame

Krieger

Support:

Witchdoctor

Skywave

Nimbus

Each suit possesses distinct abilities. The Assault category suits excel in dealing damage to enemies using close, medium, or long-range attacks. Tank suits are designed to protect teammates by absorbing damage and holding off hordes of dinosaurs. Support Exosuits enhance a team's combat effectiveness through various buffing and debuffing abilities.

The components of Exosuits are known as Rigs (Image via Capcom)

You can earn in-game currency by winning matches, which can be used to upgrade the components of Exosuits, Rigs. These are basically the powerful gears that provide additional abilities to your suits. There are a total of six Rigs available:

Drill Fist

Shield

Blade

Cannon

Aid

Catapult

You can increase the power of Rigs (Image via Capcom)

Rigs offer special offensive and defensive capabilities to the different classes of Exosuits. By upgrading them in a timely manner, you can increase the power of your equipment. Initially, only Cannon, Aid, and Catapult Rigs will be accessible, but unlocking the remaining Rigs requires you to reach specific levels first. Once you have enough currency, navigate to the home page and select the "Hangar" option. In the Hangar, you will find the following choices:

Exosuit Status

Rigs and Modules

Customization

Comm Wheel

To enhance and choose the Modules, navigate to the "Rigs and Modules" section. Modules represent the various skills and abilities provided by a specific Rig. Only one Rig can be chosen at a time, allowing you to select three modules from that Rig.

Each module possesses its own level, which can be improved by utilizing in-game currency. Make sure to read the descriptions of each Rig Module, as they provide valuable information about their abilities. This will enable you to understand their capabilities and select the ones that best suit your combat requirements.

