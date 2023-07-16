Who is Zephyr in Exoprimal?

Exoprimal provides thrilling and entertaining team-based challenges that demand players to eliminate a group of dinosaurs. Its gameplay concept is remarkably distinct, as Capcom has departed from the Zombie outbreak concept and introduced a novel approach. In Exoprimal, Capcom has introduced a dinosaur outbreak within an online multiplayer gameplay setting.

Not only does Exoprimal feature the dinosaur concept, but the publisher has also introduced a wide array of Exosuits, equipment, and weaponry, resulting in an innovative and action-packed gaming experience.

The Exosuits play a significant role in this game as they aid in eradicating dinosaurs. These suits offer both offensive and defensive capabilities, and selecting the right one can greatly assist you in overcoming challenges.

Among the suits available, the Zephyr is designed for melee combat, offering substantial support in battles. This article provides detailed insights into the Zephyr Exosuit featured in Exoprimal.

Exoprimal Exosuit guide: Who is Zephyr?

The Zephyr Exosuit is classified as Assault gear (Image via Capcom)

The Zephyr Exosuit falls under the Assault category. In Exoprimal, there are 10 Exosuits divided into three categories, including assault, tank, and support.

Exosuits in the Assault category aid you in executing devastating combat maneuvers that deal significant damage to your adversaries. The Assault Exosuit assists you in delivering close, medium, or long-range attacks.

Each such suit offers a distinctive number of weapons and abilities that are effective within their respective combat range.

There are five Exosuits in the Assault category (Image via Capcom)

There are five Exosuits in the Assault category, each equipped with their own distinct weapons and abilities:

Deadeye

Zephyr

Barrage

Vigilant

The Zephyr Exosuit excels in high-speed movement and inflicting significant damage in close-quarters combat. This suit greatly assists in swiftly eliminating dinosaurs and allows for agile repositioning.

However, be wary of the Zephyr's light armor when engaging hordes of Dinosaurs. Hence, you should closely monitor your health bar during combat and prioritize avoiding damage.

The Zephyr Exosuits have powerful tonfa weapons, enhancing your ability to efficiently slice through Dinosaurs. The Zephyr Exosuit is ideal for those seeking an exhilarating combat-focused gameplay experience.

Additionally, it assists you in swiftly attaining rewards and accomplishing missions.

The Variant suit of Zephyr is called the Energy Chakram (Image via Capcom)

Each Exosuit has its own Variant suit, also known as the Alpha suit, which provides more power than the standard one. Zephyr also offers a Variant suit called the Energy Chakram, which transforms the Tonfa into a formidable weapon known as the Chakram, which shoots energy halos.

When engaging in combat, maintain a safe distance from enemies, as the attack power of the Chakram increases when used at an appropriate range. Overall, this game allows you to engage in strategic analysis and select the optimal Exosuits that aid you in overcoming challenges.