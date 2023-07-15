How to check active quests in Exoprimal?

Constantly double-checking the objective at hand is crucial in Exoprimal, the multiplayer shooter title from Capcom. Checking the quest in the overworld becomes easier once players familiarize themselves with the settings. The title features a flexible matchmaking system allowing them to participate solo, in duos, or teams of five. It revolves around two teams of five players, each assigned a quest by an evil AI called Leviathan.

Leviathan communicates with the exofighters throughout the game, offering instructions and guidance during battles. Efficiently following instructions is crucial to completing objectives. In most matches, the game consists of two stages, with automatic transitions between PvE and PvP engagements. This article is a complete guide on how to check active objectives in Exoprimal.

Everything to know about checking active quest in Exoprimal

Overview of active quest (Image via Capcom)

The progress meter at the top of the game screen indicates overall team performance. It also represents your standing in the game; the blue represents your team's position, whereas the red indicates the opponent's position. The team that makes progress faster essentially wins and completes the objective.

Additionally, the AI voice relays information regarding the quest players are in, their task, and more. With that, the first phase of checking active quests concludes.

In the second phase, exofighters must be careful of their objectives. A UI element appears whenever Leviathan assigns the exoplilot some tasks. It emerges right underneath the progression bar. The objective marker tells what species of Dinosaurs one has to eliminate in this title.

For example, Leviathan conveys that the objective is to kill 100 Raptors and 4 Pteranodons. So, one must focus on destroying these first. Prioritizing goals is the key to successfully winning the missions. Players can track active quests within the game's central hub if they want to complete their tasks faster.

Exoprimal: Types of Missions

Missions and Objectives (Image via Capcom)

There are ten assignments, each with different objectives to complete to progress into the next stage. Traversing becomes relatively easy when players focus on in-game indicators. The progression gauge also appears at the beginning of the game and after concluding the match within the central hub.

Here are all the mission types in Exoprimal.

Neo T-Rex: Defeat a humongous T-Rex. Data Key Security: Escort the fragile "Data Key" to a specific location. Dinosaur Cull: Eliminate a single powerful enemy in the process. Dino Survival: Leviathan's primary assignment. Area Defense: Protect a device from a horde of dinosaurs. Escort: Ensure the safe passage of a target. VTOL Defense: Eliminate hostile targets aiming to destroy valuable assets. Energy Taker: Collect energy scattered throughout the map. 3Omega Charge: Eliminate invaded Dinosaurs Vortexer Sabotage: Disable the heavily guarded Vortexer by attacking it.

Checking active quests is essential for progressing and completing objectives. Utilize the Exoprimal progress meter, AI voice, objective marker, and a central hub to track inquiries and prioritize duties to succeed in this exciting co-op shooter.

