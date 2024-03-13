All new tanks and planes in War Thunder Alpha Strike update

War Thunder Alpha Strike is the first major update for War Thunder in 2024, bringing with it a host of bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and other enhancements. With additions like a brand-new Aircraft Subtree, a variety of premium vehicles, new locations, and fresh missions, this patch is brimming with exciting content.

As the War Thunder Alpha Strike update is set to go live in just a few hours, players may be eager to learn about all the new vehicles being introduced for each country. This article lists all of them.

Note: The information used in this article has been sourced from the War Thunder Alpha Strike developer server. As such, the content mentioned below is subject to change.

All new War Thunder Alpha Strike vehicles

1) USA

War Thunder Alpha Strike is introducing numerous premium vehicles (Image via Gaijin Entertainment and Tankenstein/YouTube)

F-20A Tigershark (Jet Fighter)

Premium vehicle

Rank: VIII

VIII Battle Rating: 12.0

12.0 Cost: $74.99

M60 120S (Medium Tank)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 10.0

AH-1W (Attack Helicopter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VI

VI Battle Rating: 10.7

2) Germany

Bf 109 C-1 (Fighter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: I

I Battle Rating: 1.7

Alpha Jet A (Srike Aircraft)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VI

VI Battle Rating: 9.0

Zerstörer 45 (Self-Propelled Anti-Aircraft Weapon)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: IV

IV Battle Rating: 6.0

3) USSR

Su-25SM4 (Strike Aircraft)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VIII

VIII Battle Rating: 11.7

T-80UD (Medium Tank)

Premium vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 10.0

ZSU-23-4 "Shilka-M4" (Self-Propelled Anti-Aircraft Weapon)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VI

VI Battle Rating: 9.3

4) Great Britain

Buccaneer S.2B (Strike Aircraft/Naval Aircraft)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 10.3

FV721 Fox (Light Tank)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: IV

IV Battle Rating: 7.0

Wessex HU Mk.5 (Utility Helicopter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: V

V Battle Rating: 9.0

Daring-class, HMS Diamond (D35), 1958 (Destroyer)

Premium vehicle

Rank: III

III Battle Rating: 4.3

4.3 Cost: 2,980 Golden Eagles

5) Japan

Type 90B Fuji School Brigade, Tank School Unit, 3nd Co. (Medium Tank)

Premium vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 11.0

Nagato-class, UN Mutsu, 1922 (Battleship)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VI

VI Battle Rating: 7.0

6) China

ZBD04A (Light Tank)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 9.3

AH-1W (Attack Helicopter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VI

VI Battle Rating: 10.7

7) Italy

War Thunder Alpha Strike introduces the Hungarian Aircraft Subtree (Image via Gaijin Entertainment and Tankenstein/YouTube)

IL-10 (Strike Aircraft)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: IV

IV Battle Rating: 5.0

Tu-2S-59 (Frontline Bomber)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: IV

IV Battle Rating: 5.7

Yak-9P (Fighter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: IV

IV Battle Rating: 5.0

IL-28 (Jet Bomber)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: V

V Battle Rating: 8.0

MiG-15bis (Jet Figter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: V

V Battle Rating: 8.7

MiG-17PF (Jet Fighter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VI

VI Battle Rating: 9.0

Su-22M3 (Strike Aircraft)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle rating: 10.7

MiG-21MF (Jet Fighter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 10.3

MiG-21bis-SAU (Jet Fighter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 11

MiG-23MF (Jet Fighter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 11.0

MiG-29 (9-12B) (Jet Fighter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VIII

VIII Battle Rating: 12.0

JAS39EBS HU C Gripen (Jet Fighter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VIII

VIII Battle Rating: 12.7

Blindo pesante Centauro, Serie 3, HITFACT 120 RGO (Light Tank)

Premium vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 11.3

Trento-class, RN Bolzano, 1937 (Heavy Cruiser)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: IV

IV Battle Rating: 5.3

8) France

Alpha Jet E (Stike Aircraft)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VI

VI Battle Rating: 9.0

AMX-13 VTT DCA (Self-Propelled Anti-Aircraft Weapon)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: II

II Battle Rating: 3.0

Bretagne-class, Bretagne, 1925 (Battleship)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VI

VI Battle Rating: 6.7

9) Sweden

Stridsvagn 121B Christian II (Medium Tank)

Premium vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 10.3

10) Israel

Merkava Siman 3 Raam Segol (Medium Tank)

Premium vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 11.0

AH-60 Battle Hawk (Attack Helicopter)

Researchable vehicle

Rank: VII

VII Battle Rating: 11.3

These are all the new War Thunder Alpha Strike vehicles.

