All new tanks and planes in War Thunder Alpha Strike update

War Thunder Alpha Strike is the first major update for War Thunder in 2024, bringing with it a host of bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and other enhancements. With additions like a brand-new Aircraft Subtree, a variety of premium vehicles, new locations, and fresh missions, this patch is brimming with exciting content.
As the War Thunder Alpha Strike update is set to go live in just a few hours, players may be eager to learn about all the new vehicles being introduced for each country. This article lists all of them.
Note: The information used in this article has been sourced from the War Thunder Alpha Strike developer server. As such, the content mentioned below is subject to change.
All new War Thunder Alpha Strike vehicles
1) USA
F-20A Tigershark (Jet Fighter)
- Premium vehicle
- Rank: VIII
- Battle Rating: 12.0
- Cost: $74.99
M60 120S (Medium Tank)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle Rating: 10.0
AH-1W (Attack Helicopter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VI
- Battle Rating: 10.7
2) Germany
Bf 109 C-1 (Fighter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: I
- Battle Rating: 1.7
Alpha Jet A (Srike Aircraft)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VI
- Battle Rating: 9.0
Zerstörer 45 (Self-Propelled Anti-Aircraft Weapon)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: IV
- Battle Rating: 6.0
3) USSR
Su-25SM4 (Strike Aircraft)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VIII
- Battle Rating: 11.7
T-80UD (Medium Tank)
- Premium vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle Rating: 10.0
ZSU-23-4 "Shilka-M4" (Self-Propelled Anti-Aircraft Weapon)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VI
- Battle Rating: 9.3
4) Great Britain
Buccaneer S.2B (Strike Aircraft/Naval Aircraft)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle Rating: 10.3
FV721 Fox (Light Tank)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: IV
- Battle Rating: 7.0
Wessex HU Mk.5 (Utility Helicopter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: V
- Battle Rating: 9.0
Daring-class, HMS Diamond (D35), 1958 (Destroyer)
- Premium vehicle
- Rank: III
- Battle Rating: 4.3
- Cost: 2,980 Golden Eagles
5) Japan
Type 90B Fuji School Brigade, Tank School Unit, 3nd Co. (Medium Tank)
- Premium vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle Rating: 11.0
Nagato-class, UN Mutsu, 1922 (Battleship)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VI
- Battle Rating: 7.0
6) China
ZBD04A (Light Tank)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle Rating: 9.3
AH-1W (Attack Helicopter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VI
- Battle Rating: 10.7
7) Italy
IL-10 (Strike Aircraft)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: IV
- Battle Rating: 5.0
Tu-2S-59 (Frontline Bomber)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: IV
- Battle Rating: 5.7
Yak-9P (Fighter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: IV
- Battle Rating: 5.0
IL-28 (Jet Bomber)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: V
- Battle Rating: 8.0
MiG-15bis (Jet Figter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: V
- Battle Rating: 8.7
MiG-17PF (Jet Fighter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VI
- Battle Rating: 9.0
Su-22M3 (Strike Aircraft)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle rating: 10.7
MiG-21MF (Jet Fighter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle Rating: 10.3
MiG-21bis-SAU (Jet Fighter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle Rating: 11
MiG-23MF (Jet Fighter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle Rating: 11.0
MiG-29 (9-12B) (Jet Fighter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VIII
- Battle Rating: 12.0
JAS39EBS HU C Gripen (Jet Fighter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VIII
- Battle Rating: 12.7
Blindo pesante Centauro, Serie 3, HITFACT 120 RGO (Light Tank)
- Premium vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle Rating: 11.3
Trento-class, RN Bolzano, 1937 (Heavy Cruiser)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: IV
- Battle Rating: 5.3
8) France
Alpha Jet E (Stike Aircraft)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VI
- Battle Rating: 9.0
AMX-13 VTT DCA (Self-Propelled Anti-Aircraft Weapon)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: II
- Battle Rating: 3.0
Bretagne-class, Bretagne, 1925 (Battleship)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VI
- Battle Rating: 6.7
9) Sweden
Stridsvagn 121B Christian II (Medium Tank)
- Premium vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle Rating: 10.3
10) Israel
Merkava Siman 3 Raam Segol (Medium Tank)
- Premium vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle Rating: 11.0
AH-60 Battle Hawk (Attack Helicopter)
- Researchable vehicle
- Rank: VII
- Battle Rating: 11.3
These are all the new War Thunder Alpha Strike vehicles.
More on War Thunder:
5 games to play if you like War Thunder || 5 mistakes to avoid in War Thunder || 5 best nations in War Thunder || 5 best planes in War Thunder || 5 best tanks in War Thunder