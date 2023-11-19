5 best nations for beginners in War Thunder

Fans of war simulators know War Thunder by heart, a popular free-to-play game released officially in 2016. Years after its launch, it still offers engaging gameplay and robust multiplayer options that make it a must-try experience. The evolution of military technology is vividly portrayed in War Thunder, from primitive weapons to advanced fighter jets and battleships.

With a plethora of nations and tech trees available, beginners might struggle to determine where to start. While personal preferences are valid choices, it would be best to plan everything strategically. Each nation in War Thunder contributes something unique to the battlefield, but here are the best ones for beginners.

USA, USSR, and other nations to pick in War Thunder as a beginner

1) USA

USA is a beginner-friendly nation in War Thunder (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

For beginners diving into the game, the U.S.A. serves as an excellent starting point. It features extensive aviation, ground, and naval tech trees that offer a well-rounded experience.

While the U.S.A. is characterized by its average performance in terms of firepower, mobility, and armor, it compensates with versatile and dependable platforms like the Sherman and the utilization of .50 cal machine guns, which function essentially as small autocannons. The U.S.A. also boasts some overpowered vehicles, such as the T26E5.

2) Germany

Germany has a learning curve but is still great for War Thunder beginners (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

Germany features some of the best early ground and aviation vehicles, making it a great choice for players navigating the lower ranks and building up their tech trees in these areas. The nation also excels in firepower, with the ability to single-shot most enemy tanks.

While low-tier planes may have somewhat lacking firepower, Germany compensates with decent bombers in its aviation lineup. It's worth noting that Germany often finds itself in challenging scenarios, with matches frequently featuring five nations against it or with one ally.

3) USSR

USSR in War Thunder (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

The Soviet tech tree features crude yet functional and survivable tanks. Despite having average firepower and mobility, the Soviet tanks shine with their armor, which is either sloped, curved or exceptionally thick across most models.

The USSR planes enjoy early advantages, particularly quick access to cannons. While Soviet aircraft may not excel in any specific aspect, they lack glaring weaknesses, making them more forgiving and easier to wield.

4) China

China isn't the strongest in the end game but is beginner-friendly (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

China's tech tree is criminally underrated. While it doesn't have the best top-tier crafts, players have the unique opportunity to experience vehicles and mechanics from other nations. Its tech tree delivers a pretty solid performance commonly overlooked by veteran players.

However, the current absence of ships and helicopters in China's arsenal could be a drawback for players. Still, for beginners seeking a well-rounded experience, the nation proves to be a great choice.

5) Sweden

Sweden is a beginner-friendly nation in the game (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

Sweden isn't one of the big nations, but it's a suitable choice for beginners. It shines defensively, excelling at hit-and-run tactics and effectively harassing heavier enemy tanks.

Opting for Sweden is a strategic choice for those who relish playing on the defensive, appreciate the originality of singular vehicle designs, and favor the agility of lightly armored vehicles.

This wraps up our list of the best nations for beginners in War Thunder.