War Thunder guide: 5 tips to get better in Tank battles

War Thunder is a top-tier MMO that offers a vast catalog of military vehicles. You can engage in multiple avenues of combat, i.e., aerial, naval, and ground. Each category offers many vehicle types that are aligned to a specific playstyle. You can invest a large chunk of your time in learning the intricacies of their handling and firing.

Tanks are one of the most important vehicle types in the game, and many prefer to start their War Thunder journey with it. If you are new to the game, this comprehensive list is ideal for you before you take control of any tank in this vehicular MMO.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Leveraging enemy weak spots and four other tips to get better in War Thunder Tank battles

1) Knowing about the Tank

It is ideal to know everything about your tank (Image via War Thunder)

The sheer number of vehicles at your disposal in War Thunder can be an overwhelming aspect for you. The same applies to the tanks, as there are many varieties to choose from.

Thus, your first task is to know all you can about the tank. There are light, medium, and heavy tanks in this vehicular MMO, and each has its particular set of strengths and weaknesses

Light tanks are more nimble on the battlefield, their medium counterparts are ideal for most situations, and heavy tanks can sustain a lot of enemy fire. You can refer to this list of five best tanks in this title to know more.

2) Avoid ramming

It is best to avoid ramming other tanks (Image via War Thunder)

It is natural for you to charge at the enemies by ramming your tank into theirs. This tactic can damage your foes, but it makes you vulnerable to attack from others in the vicinity. It is wise to use this tactic sparingly.

If you have a slower tank, it will take a significant amount of time to cover the distance and ram your adversary. This can give your opponent the advantage of shooting at you without much effort.

While smoke screens can throw your enemies off trail, it is futile when engaging in close-range combat tactics like ramming. If you are new to this game and facing some hurdles, then feel free to refer to this guide on five mistakes to avoid in this title.

3) Use angling tactics

You must try to park the tank at an angle and then fire (Image via War Thunder)

During the initial stages of playing this game, it is natural to park your tank in any position while shooting the enemy players. The positioning of your tank can play a major role in your survival.

It is best to stop your tank at an angle whenever possible to avoid getting hit at weak spots. The tank’s turret should aim at the enemy while its body should be slightly tilted to execute proper angling.

While this tactic is not mandatory, it helps you protect the front portion of your tank. The tilted position will make it difficult for your opponent to damage the front side and can aid you in decimating your foes before they shoot your tank.

4) Try to take cover

You can take cover behind obstacles to increase survivability (Image via War Thunder)

It definitely pays off to be aggressive in War Thunder, but many situations demand being defensive as well. There might be scenarios wherein your team is on the losing side, and you are the only player left.

In such instances, it is ideal to stay cautious and try to look for objects that provide cover for your tank. This will save you from incoming fire, and it is possible that your enemy will find it difficult to spot you, depending on the type of tank you are using.

There is an ongoing event named Summer Extreme which comprises several tasks and rewards, including some tanks. You can partake in it and avail of them to have a better experience and gain an edge in battles.

5) Leverage enemy weak spots

You must try to hit weak spots of enemy tanks (Image via War Thunder)

You can deal some damage when hitting any part of the enemy tank. However, hitting the weak spots deals massive damage. You can slay the crew within the enemy tank, damage the ammo racks, or hit the fuel tanks.

Aiming for these spots will hasten the process of defeating enemies as a single well-placed shot, especially at the fuel reserves, can destroy opponent tanks faster. You can restrict enemy movement by relentlessly firing at the wheels/tracks of their tanks.

Expand Tweet

War Thunder possesses a steep learning curve but is a fun experience once you get accustomed to its myriad gameplay mechanics. You can try engaging in aerial combat to fly some of the best planes in the game to wreak havoc on the battlefield.