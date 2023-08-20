All War Thunder Summer Extreme rewards

War Thunder is a unique military-themed vehicular MMO that offers a staggering amount of vehicles to take control of. You are liable to invest countless hours learning the ropes of every vehicle belonging to categories like ground, air, and sea. Additionally, there are a bunch of nations that further enrich the catalog.

War Thunder’s Summer Extreme event is ongoing, and you can earn a plethora of rewards. You will need to regularly play the game as most of these are tied to time-bound tasks. You can earn some vehicles, decals, and camouflages as rewards for completing the tasks.

Acquiring all War Thunder Summer Extreme event rewards

War Thunder Summer Extreme Event is set to last until August 28, 2023. You can acquire some premium vehicles like HMS Renown battlecruiser, Su-25BM jet, Patria CT-CV, and Pz.Sp.Wg.P204(f) KwK tank destroyers during this time.

Su-25BM is one of the rewards in this event (Image via War Thunder)

The following are Marks of Distinction tasks for pilots and their corresponding rewards:

Task 1: Trophy.

Task 2: Decal coupon.

Task 3: Dessert Spoon (related to Ice Cream Bucket).

Task 4: Decal coupon.

Task 5: Trophy.

Task 6: Icon.

Task 7: Trophy.

Task 8: Non-tradable coupon for Su-25BM jet aircraft.

Task 9: Su-25BM camouflage.

Task 10: Tradable upgrade coupon for Su-25BM aircraft along with three dessert spoons.

It can be a daunting endeavor to choose the right aircraft to use in this event.

The following rewards can be obtained if you use tanks:

Task 1: Trophy.

Task 2: Decal coupon.

Task 3: Dessert Spoon (related to Ice Cream Bucket crate).

Task 4: A tank destroyer named Pz.Sp.Wg.P204(f) KwK (Germany Rank 1).

Task 5: Pz.Sp.Wg.P204(f) KwK camouflage.

Task 6: Decoration titled BMX.

Task 7: Trophy.

Task 8: Non-tradable coupon for Patria CT-CV (Sweden Rank 6 tank destroyer).

Task 9: Patria CT-CV camouflage.

Task 10: Tradable upgrade coupon for Patria CT-CV tank destroyer along with three dessert spoons.

Ground combat is ideal for you in case you are starting out in the game. Just like planes, there are a vast variety of tanks that can be driven on the battlefield.

You can gain the following rewards for using ships:

Task 1: Trophy.

Task 2: Decal coupon.

Task 3: Dessert Spoon (related to Ice Cream Bucket).

Task 4: Decal coupon.

Task 5: Trophy.

Task 6: Decoration named Jet Ski.

Task 7: Trophy.

Task 8: Non-tradable coupon for HMS Renown battlecruiser.

Task 9: HMS Renown battlecruiser camouflage.

Task 10: Tradable upgrade coupon for HMS Renown battlecruiser along with three dessert spoons.

It is worth noting that all the tasks are time bound, and each of them last for two days. You can, however, use an in-game currency called Golden Eagles to obtain the rewards, including all the vehicles. Ensure to make the purchase before August 31, 2023.

You can obtain HMS Renown as a reward (Image via War Thunder)

War Thunder doesn't shy away from pitting you in large-scale battles comprising other competitive players.