Is War Thunder down? Server status, planned downtime, and more

Is War Thunder down? This is something many players wonder about when confronted with login screen error codes like "Error 80130182: The authorization server is unavailable". If you are confident about not having a connectivity issue on your end, checking the War Thunder server status may be worthwhile.

War Thunder is an online-only game, so forced disconnections are the last thing you want while in a lobby. Furthermore, if War Thunder servers are down for any platform, cross-platform play will be disrupted.

Is War Thunder down right now?

War Thunder servers are up and running as of the latest reports. The last confirmed server outage period was reported on March 13 at 8:00 AM GMT. This was a planned server maintenance to deploy the major update War Thunder: Alpha Strike.

That being said, you may face ping issues and connection errors even if servers are not down. In such cases, the issue presumably stems from user connectivity.

How to check War Thunder server status

War Thunder login errors may be due to server downtime (Image via Gaijin Entertainment)

There are no official ways to check live War Thunder server status, but you can use other methods to track the last known downtime:

Use a report aggregator site like Downdetector to see if other players are reporting connection issues on their end.

Check War Thunder's official Twitter page for updates on planned server maintenance.

Tune into War Thunder's official Discord channel to check for prior downtime announcements. You can also find out whether other users are experiencing disconnection.

Check if you can log into https://store.gaijin.net. If there are server issues, the Forums might also be down.

As there is no offline mode in War Thunder, you have no choice but to wait it out in case of server downtimes.

On the other hand, if there is no indication that War Thunder servers are indeed down, you should check if there are any user-end blockages:

Restart the game and try to log in again.

Flush your DNS cache through command prompt (Windows only).

Exclude War Thunder from Firewall, if you haven't already (PC only).

Restart your device.

Restart your connectivity device.

