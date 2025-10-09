Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Day 1 beginner guide

The Day 1 experience in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance is accompanied by several time-gated pieces of content. The developers will release more content with each daily reset, allowing players to progress at a specific pace. This applies to almost every aspect of content, including leveling, Dungeons, gearing, areas, bosses, and more.

The experience for anyone hoping to catch up quickly can be somewhat of a sprint, as the checklist of objectives is very specific, and players have a tiny scope for diversion.

This article lists all the content you must focus on Day 1 of Blue Protocol: Star Resonance.

Day 1 checklist in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance

As mentioned earlier, each day, players will get a specific cap on their Adventurer Level, further restricting them to how many Talent Points they will receive. The Day 1 cap for leveling is 21, with 16 Talent Points available for the tree. Here is a summarized version of everything you can do on Day 1 of BPSR to reach that cap quickly and efficiently:

Follow ONLY the main story quest objectives, and DO NOT get distracted by mobs or side missions.

Unlock Float and Phantom Dash from Airona after reaching Level 17.

Farm Goblin's Nest Chaotic Realm countless times until you get the purple tier Gloves and Earrings for Ability Score boost.

Complete three floors of Trial Path to get the two Talent Points in Day 1.

MSQ rush:

Main quest journal in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Rushing the main story quest is essential for Day 1 leveling, as each instance completed will grant you a chunk of EXP. Anything else, be it overworld mobs or side missions, will contribute very little to your leveling. Hence, stick only to the main story quests until you hit the wall.

Float and Phantom Dash:

Float and Phantom Dash screen in Blue Protocol: Star Resonance (Image via A Plus)

Both Float and Phantom Dash will contribute immensely to your traversal in the overworld, all while taking minimal Stamina. To unlock both, reach Level 17, and then talk to Airona in the Asterleeds. You will see a Purple quest popping up in your journal called "New Talents, New Trials." After speaking with Airona, a new quest will then pop up, named "Terra Resonance."

Follow the steps to unlock your movement abilities.

Goblin's Nest farm:

Unit X Research Facility location in Asterleeds (Image via A Plus)

Once you have the Unit X Research Facility unlocked on your Asterleeds map, you are free to run the first Chaotic Realm. Open up the Goblin's Nest Dungeon in Normal, and run it multiple times until it drops the purple Gloves and Earring for you. Getting these gear pieces will highly contribute to your Ability Score.

Trial Path:

Talent passive tree (Image via A Plus)

Open up Trial Path via the Challenge menu, and then complete the first three floors for your combat type. These can range from Strength, which is the red passive tree, to Guardian and Support, which are blue and green, respectively. Completing the first three floors will grant you two extra Talent Points, capping you at 16 on Day 1.

Any DPS class, namely the Marksman or Stormblade, is recommended for your first character. These classes have higher scaling in their damage output, compared to ones such as Beat Performer or Verdant Oracle. Having a DPS class will also help you finish the Chaotic Realm grind quicker as a solo player.

