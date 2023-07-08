All character classes in Blue Protocol explored

One of the newest additions to the MMO genre, Blue Protocol from Amazon Studios and Bandai Namco, has shown a lot of promise. With its free-to-play gameplay and action-packed combat, this new title has taken over the gaming niche with its attractive Genshin Impact and Zelda-inspired visuals. Moreover, this game allows some great character customization.

As with most MMORPG games, Blue Protocol allows players to choose from a set of character classes. There are five classes to choose from in this title, and we will look at them in this article.

Explaining all five classes of Blue Protocol

Here are five classes to choose from in Blue Protocol:

Blade Warden Twin Striker Keen Strider Spell Weaver Foe Breaker

Blade Warden

As one of the fan-favorite classes in every RPG title, the Blade Warden is a melee class with a large sword and shield as it is capable enough to tank hits and deal immense damage to enemies all around it. Combining its big sword and shield, the Blade Warden is potent in offense and defense and is a major powerhouse in the game.

Twin Striker

The Twin Striker is for all you strength lovers who prefer an "unga-bunga" character build. It wields two giant axes and cleaves through hordes of enemies with ease. It is an agility and strength-focused class, capable enough to deal with immense amounts of damage. However, it can also take a fair amount of hits due to its strength and robustness in Blue Protocol.

Keen Strider

If you have ever played games like Skyrim or Dragon's Dogma, this is the Archer class. The Keen Strider class is extremely useful for sniping enemies out from a distance and turning the tide of combat toward your allies during gameplay. It is highly damaging and can provide some quick support when needed.

Spell Weaver

If you think the Keen Strider is the only viable range option in this game, you cannot be farther from the truth. The Spell Weaver, as the name suggests, is a mage character that can bombard enemy lines with its immensely powerful spells.

Moreover, as a potent wizard, you can stand far away from the frontlines to prevent yourself from getting hurt, hit enemies with your devastating spells, and help your melee allies to win the battle.

Foe Breaker

Foe Breakers are the slowest of all classes but inflict some of the biggest hits in Blue Protocol. With their enormous hammer cannon, they can devastate enemies whenever caught in their hitbox. Moreover, their hits can travel a considerable distance as this is a close-to-mid-range class. Hence, their only drawback is their slow attack speed and the constant need for increasing distance for reloading.

