Blue Protocol Star Resonance "Account not activated" error - potential causes and fixes

Some Blue Protocol Star Resonance CBT users are being hit with the “Account not activated” error, which means they can’t even start the game. It is definitely a frustrating thing, not being able to start something you’re excited for. While there are a few things we can suggest, not all of them are going to feel very helpful for you, I imagine. Nonetheless, there are a few things you can try.The developers have stated they are bringing players in in waves, from the start of the Closed Beta Test, so that the servers aren’t overwhelmed, and everyone can play and enjoy the game. If you’re having an “Account not activated” error in Blue Protocol Star Resonance, here’s what we know about the situation.Potential fixes for the “Account not activated” error in Blue Protocol Star ResonanceUnfortunately, for many potential players of Blue Protocol Star Resonance, if you’re seeing the “Account not activated” error, the only thing you can really do is wait a few hours and try again. According to the official Discord, that is what was suggested:“If you are getting the &quot;Account not activated&quot; Error, please wait a few hours and try again. Accounts are activated in waves to ensure a stable gameplay experience for everyone. Thank you!”If you’ve been waiting and nothing has happened, there are a few other steps you may be able to take. If you’ve already activated your code, take care to sign in with the same method that you activated the code with: so if you made an A Plus account, use that to log in. The same goes for Google logins.Comment byu/North-Boysenberry505 from discussion inBlueProtocolPCOne thing that tripped me up initially when I first started playing was, I was trying to log in automatically via the Google Connect button, nothing was happening. I clicked over and over, and it just sat there. It turns out, when you click the Google Connect button, another tab pops up on your browser. So try that as well when trying to connect to Blue Protocol Star Resonance if you have the “Account not activated error”.One Redditor, StevosKarlos said they had this issue, but instead of using the Google Connect button, they manually typed their email address in, which demanded a confirmation code be sent. That ultimately let them finally log into the game.Blue Protocol Star Resonance’s official Twitter also posted a link to their player support page, where you can get help with code activation, account binding, or other issues. Some players have reported that this wasn’t especially helpful, but it is another option for you to try. Unfortunately, we haven’t found any other solutions that appear to help, nor have the developers revealed anything else. The primary solution appears to be to just wait.As long as you’ve received a code and have activated it, it should work in time. If we should uncover something more concrete, we’ll let you know. We reached out about it, and will report back any findings.