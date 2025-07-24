Blue Protocol Star Resonance is an upcoming anime-themed MMORPG title that is set to host a closed beta test in August 2025. The game is already available in China, and the developers are preparing for a global release by the end of 2025 through the CBT registration.
Registration will be active until August 14, 2025. Access to the closed beta will be provided randomly and in waves between August 15-20, 2025. This article explains how to sign up for the Blue Protocol Star Resonance closed beta.
Blue Protocol Star Resonance closed beta registration guide
The game was originally developed by Bandai Namco back in 2023 as an MMORPG. It was shut down shortly after its release in Japan, but is being revived by Shanghai Bokura Network Technology. The game features seven classes, which will be playable during the closed beta.
Unlike many other titles, registration is tricky and isn’t done through Steam or the official website. For a chance to gain access, you must register through Discord. Here’s how to sign up for Blue Protocol Star Resonance closed beta:
- Visit the Blue Protocol Star Resonance website and look for the official Discord link on the right side of the page.
- Join the Discord and navigate to the “Event” section to find a questionnaire.
- Fill out the questionnaire to the best of your ability, and your part is done.
As mentioned, the selection process is random, but since it is a paid closed beta test, there’s a good chance you’ll gain access. The game will have a functioning microtransactions shop, and any premium currency purchased during this CBT will be returned to the registered account with a bonus during the official launch.
Once you gain access to the game, make sure you have a system powerful enough to run the game. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements to run the game on your PC:
Minimum
- CPU - Intel i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600, or above
- GPU - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB, AMD Radeon RX 580, or above
- Storage - At least 35 GB available
Recommended
- CPU - Intel i7-11700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, or above
- GPU - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or above
- Storage - At least 35 GB available on SSD
The game is also coming to Android and iOS devices. However, there are no details regarding the CBT for mobile devices.
