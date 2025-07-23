Is Diablo Immortal worth getting into in 2025?:

The question of “Is Diablo Immortal worth playing in 2025?” is honestly kind of a complicated one. It’s a game that consistently courts controversy, with its incredibly expensive cosmetics, the questions of its pay-to-win monetization, and most recently, accusations of AI art in an upcoming Hearthstone collaboration. For every interesting, good thing the game does, something else comes along and harms fan perception of the game.
I did our original review of Diablo Immortal and it very much felt pay-to-win, even in its earliest days and looking back on it in 2025, I don’t think that has changed perceptively. However, there are positives about the game, leading me to think that yes, the game is worth playing, but also no.
Should you try Diablo Immortal in 2025?
If you’re looking to casually play Diablo Immortal, it’s worth playing in 2025. However, you have to be aware that the game pushes its microtransactions pretty aggressively. Simply hitting level 10 and completing the tutorial quests will keep pointing you right at the shop, and highlight that you can buy more Eternal Orbs.
It will also try and show you that by defeating a specific boss, you can now access a Support Bundle. Sure, you can justify it to yourself that it’s only 99 cents, but it can very much be a slippery slope. There’s also the Deathly Wisdom tab of the Shop, where you can try to grab something for free.
That “first draw free” thing is just another way to hook players to try and spend more money. When I had it open, it kept showing players that had won the “big reward”, the Deathly Wisdom cosmetic set. Is it nice to see people succeed? Yeah, of course. But it also just looks like a way to coax you into spending money on these rolls.
I want to highlight the microtransactions first, because there’s a ton of them, and you can get much stronger by using them. This is a way to unlock Legendary Gems faster, as well as a wide assortment of currencies that are useful in the game. If nothing else, it’s very much pay-to-go-faster, if not outright pay-to-win.
If you’re the type of person who finds themselves spending a lot of money this way, and doesn’t necessarily want to, I’d avoid Diablo Immortal instead of taking it up as an ARPG to play in 2025. It’s unfortunate, though, because deep under all of this, there’s decent gameplay. It might not be a complete game-changer, but it’s fun.
There are classes you can’t find anywhere else in the Diablo universe, like the Blood Knight. Even the Druid that recently showed up feels different, compared to the one in D4. If you’re looking to casually destroy monsters and farm loot, than I think Diablo Immortal could be a good game for you to get into in 2025. However, if you’re trying to push high-end content, win in PVP, and compete with other players, prepare to open your wallet; you’re going to need to.
There are things I definitely enjoy about Immortal, without a doubt. I don’t agree with its incredibly predatory monetization policy, though. I’m all for free-to-play games making money, but I think there’s a stark difference between “making money” and “being predatory”.
At the end of the day, you have to think about what you’re looking for in this game. If you just want to casually log on, don’t care about spending money, and don’t plan to? Then Diablo Immortal is a perfectly fine ARPG to log on and slaughter demons in. Otherwise? You might want to pass, and try something else.
