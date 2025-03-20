Diablo Immortal: How to increase familiar attributes

Once you’ve picked up a familiar in Diablo Immortal, you’ll no doubt want to make them stronger by increasing their attributes. This will make them more potent in combat, and it’s one of the many ways you can get stronger, and defeat greater enemies faster in Blizzard’s portable Action RPG/MMO.

While many still consider Immortal a pay-to-win Nightmare, you can at least get familiars for free, and increase their stats for free through gameplay.

It can feel like a pretty complicated system, and it can also require some pretty significant amounts of Platinum, if you’re really trying to push your pet to the highest stats, to get the most out of their skills. If you’re trying to increase your familiar attributes, here’s what you need to know.

How to increase your familiar attributes in Diablo Immortal

The first way you increase your familiar attributes in Diablo Immortal is simply by leveling up your pet. This is done through combat, but if you want to make things just a little bit easier, you can open the familiar menu, select the details of the familiar you wish to level up and use some Spirit Essence. This drops off of enemies, and it’s likely you have, or can get plenty of this in no time.

Leveling up will only take you so far, unfortunately (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

That said, the limit of your pet’s normal stats caps here because you can only level a pet so far. So what are your next options? Well, the first is Conversion. This is done by taking three pets of the same Classification (Normal or Aberrant) and combining them to create a new familiar. This has the chance to set you up with a pet that has a variety of fresh skills, and, perhaps, enhanced stats.

There’s another method, but that’s going to cost you some Platinum, no matter what. That’s by using the Exchange Attributes system through Nisza. For 3,000 Platinum, she will let you take two of your Familiars, and exchange their stats. You don’t get to control which stats are exchanged, but this can certainly be an effective increase in your familiar attributes in Diablo Immortal.

This can be a costly, but effective manner of getting better stats on a familiar (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The downside of course being, if you’re looking for specific pets with better stats than yours, you will almost certainly have to go to the Market and spend Platinum buying someone else’s Pet. You can sell some of your own gear and familiars to make Platinum as well — it is the Premium money currency of the game, after all. Familiars were frankly, very new to me. I have only occasionally returned to the game after I wrapped my initial review up.

Check out our other Diablo Immortal guides and features

