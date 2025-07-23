Diablo Immortal x Hearthstone crossover event - start date, new content, and other details

Diablo Immortal and Hearthstone have a crossover coming at the end of July, and will be available for a limited time. It allows players to unlock some incredibly powerful items like the Manaflux Gem, and a wealth of useful powers that can trigger as you slaughter the forces of Hell. Limited time game modes, new cosmetics to purchase, and much more await players as they take part in the Heroes of the Hearth event.

With the Druid now playable, it’s a great time to consider coming back to Sanctuary. 18 Hearthstone cards await players across two limited-time game modes, in the Diablo Immortal x Hearthstone crossover. Here’s everything we know about this limited time game mode: when it starts, known Hearthstone cards, and more.

Diablo Immortal x Hearthstone crossover brings cool powers and more to Sanctuary for a limited time

The Diablo Immortal x Hearthstone crossover will take place between July 30 through August 27, 2025. Players will be able to unlock powerful Hearthstone cards based on the classic card game, and use them in the two limited-time game modes: Enchanted Planes and Trial of the Hearth.

From reimagined game modes to powerful Hearthstone card attacks, there's a lot to love about this event (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can even get a little sneak peek of the Diablo Immortal x Hearthstone crossover. Between July 23 and August 3, 2025, players can complete activities during the Clash of Cards Limited Time Event to preview this upcoming collaboration. As long as you’re over level 30, you will get a 100% bonus to eXP gained from Battle Pass levels.

In addition, rewards are unlocked on Days 2, 4, and 8 of the event, and all you have to do is log in on those days and complete daily tasks. The primary classes of Hearthstone also each have 2 cards that can be unlocked and used in the aforementioned game modes. While we don’t know much about these cards yet, Blizzard teased a few of their powers:

Polymorph (Common): You have a chance to transform nearby enemies into Yaks. Polymorphed enemies take increased damage.

You have a chance to transform nearby enemies into Yaks. Polymorphed enemies take increased damage. Defile (Rare): You have a chance to mark nearby enemies with Defile. Marked enemies are damaged, and if they die while marked, spread defile to other unmarked nearby enemies.

You have a chance to mark nearby enemies with Defile. Marked enemies are damaged, and if they die while marked, spread defile to other unmarked nearby enemies. Preparation (Rare): You have a chance to shorten the cooldowns of all your skills for a short period of time.

Below you can find the complete set of 18 cards that can be collected and used during this limited time Diablo Immortal x Hearthstone crossover.

Mage: Polymorph & Ice Block

Polymorph & Ice Block Warrior: Bash & Blade Storm

Bash & Blade Storm Hunter: Explosive Trap & Snake Trap

Explosive Trap & Snake Trap Priest: Holy Nova & Shadow Form

Holy Nova & Shadow Form Warlock: Flame Imp & Defile

Flame Imp & Defile Shaman: Windfury & Lightning Storm

Windfury & Lightning Storm Paladin: Blessing of Wisdom & Lay on Hands

Blessing of Wisdom & Lay on Hands Druid: Swipe & Ancient of Lore

Swipe & Ancient of Lore Rogue: Backstab & Preparation

These cards can be used in the two Diablo Immortal game modes: Trial of the Hearth (a remake of Trial of the Horde) and Enchanted Planes. Trial of the Hearth lets you pick two cards. One is an active buff that will immediately trigger, and the second is a combat orb that drops during the match. There will be other combat orbs you can use in battle as well, so keep an eye out. Players will be slaying normal monsters to send Elites at their opponent, in this limited-time mode.

The Manaflux Gem can offer some great attacks as you build up mana (Image via Blizzard Entertainment0

The Enchanted Planes are a remake of the Fractured Plane, but with a Hearthstone twist in this Diablo Immortal event. You will pick three cards to use in the gauntlet of fierce foes. One is activated immediately and the other two will come from Chaotic Altars and Treasure Chests. It will be up to you to use these cards for maximum efficiency, and survive the Enchanted Planes.

In addition to collecting these Hearthstone cards, you also have plenty of login rewards, like a 2-Star Manaflux Legendary Gem, 10 Legendary Crests, an event-themed Portal, and Avatar Frame. But that Manaflux Legendary Gem, what does it do exactly? Generate 10 Mana over 20 seconds, and when you reach 10, using a Skill will consume all of your Mana to play a card.

If you’re over 50% Maximum Life, you play Ragnaros, who throws a fireball at your foes. If you’re below 50%, you’ll play Acidic Swamp Ooze, which will spit acid. These attacks deal 310% base damage plus 1,217 to enemies in the area of effect. Ragnaros’ attack Burns enemies for 30% base damage for 4s, and the Acid attack Silences enemies for 4s.

Finally, there are also cosmetics, such as Core Rager and Lil’ Ragnaros Familiar Skins, as well as outfits inspired by Malfurion Stormrage and Tyrande Whisperwind in the Phantom Market. This event will be available for a limited time though, so fans of both games won’t want to miss out.

