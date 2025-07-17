Diablo 4 Season 10 start date: Do we know when it's coming?

Diablo 4 Season 9 is still going strong, but is there a start date for Season 10? We’ve had a few short seasons, but as of Season 9, things are going back to their normal, lengthy season, so you have plenty of time to get all the Horadric Spells, and try to farm the new, incredibly powerful Uniques. However, I understand that not every season is for everyone, and there’s always that lingering hope that your build or playstyle will be overpowered next time.

Ad

That, or you might be holding out hope that the next season won’t be a Borrowed Power season; a foolish notion, but it could certainly happen. If you’re done with Season 9, and fiending for a Season 10 start date in Diablo 4, we’ve got what you need to know.

Diablo 4 Season 10 has a start date, but it could change

According to the in-game timer for Diablo 4, Season 10’s start date is September 23, 2025. The timer, as of this writing, has 68 days left, putting the start date of the next season at 2 months, 6 days away. That gives us until September 23, 2025. However, there are some important things to keep in mind.

Ad

Trending

Depending on when you're reading this, there's either plenty of time left, or the season's almost up - hurry! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

There is always a chance that, between now and September, something goes horribly awry. We’ve had at least one season be extended, due to unforeseen circumstances. Season 7 was extended for an additional two weeks, and that is something that could happen again. I’d much rather see the release date pushed back and the content be good, instead of rushing to meet a deadline.

Ad

We don’t know very much about Season 10, yet, but there is some information, thanks to the Roadmap for 2025. We do know that Diablo 4’s season 10 start date is currently September 23, 2025, and that the season itself is called Season of Infernal Chaos. This season will also update the Infernal Hordes mode, and we know there will be some type of IP collaboration at this time.

We know that there will be Chaos Powers, whatever those are, and that there is at least one permanent addition to the game. It could be a new boss, or it could be some major shakeups to Infernal Hordes; a mode that is underused and underserved. Either way, we’ll just have to wait until August or September to learn more about what Season 10 will offer.

Ad

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More