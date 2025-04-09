Diablo 4 Roadmap for 2025: All upcoming Seasons and features

Much of Diablo 4 has been a mystery in terms of updates, but on April 8, 2025, a Roadmap for 2025 and part of 2026 was unveiled. It’s exciting to know in advance the themes of the next several seasons, along with the fact that there will be a pair of IP collaborations, and the next expansion coming sometime in 2026. While some of the Roadmap remains a mystery, it still gives us a solid taste of what is coming to Sanctuary.
Some of the content in the Diablo 4 2025 Roadmap has already come out, such as everything around Season 7, and the permanent Quality of Life additions such as the Armory, and the Whispers Update. However, if you want to know what’s coming later this year, we’re here to help.
What’s coming up in Diablo 4’s 2025 Roadmap? Everything we know so far
The first part of the upcoming Diablo 4 2025 Roadmap isn’t a surprise — we’re hip-deep in the Season of Witchcraft right now. That means Witchcraft Powers, Occult Gems, and much more. For those who haven’t been playing, here’s a recap of what’s been going on the past few months:
January through April (Witchcraft)
- Witchcraft Powers (Quests & Reputation Board)
- Headhunts Activity
- Occult Gems
- Earnable Raven Pet
- Permanent Addition: New Armory Feature
- Permanent Addition: Whispers QoL Update
The content revealed for next season is something we are familiar with, but has not dropped yet. In late April 2025, the Season of Belial’s Return kicks off. While we were aware of the new IP collab being an upcoming feature, details about it are currently unknown.
We also know that Reliquaries will be the update for the Battle Pass, and that there’s also a Season Journey update on the way. Hopefully, it will make the last few tiers of the Season Journey less tedious to try and grind.
April through June (Belial’s Return)
- Boss Powers (Quests & Reputation Board)
- Apparition Incursion Activity
- Earnable Feline Pet
- New IP Collab
- 2-Year Anniversary
- Permanent Addition: New Lair Bosses (Belial, Urivar, Harbinger)
- Lair Bosses QoL
- Reliquaries
- Season Journey Update
Here’s where things get murky, though. We don’t know what the Season of Sins of the Horadrim will feature in Diablo 4, but the 2025 Roadmap shows us that we’ll have Horadric Powers, and something called "Dungeon Escalation". Perhaps it will make dungeons a bit more chaotic and fun, instead of repeating the same activities.
We also know that there will be a permanent pair of features confirmed: Keyboard & Mouse support for console, and “New Nightmare Dungeon Activities”. That’s likely connected to Dungeon Escalation, as seasons often do something new, and connect it to the permanent game, such as adding new modes.
July through September (Sins of the Horadrim)
- Horadric Powers (Quests & Reputation Board)
- Dungeon Escalation
- Earnable Pet
- Permanent Addition: New Nightmare Dungeon Activities
- Permanent Addition: Console KB&M Support
- Much More (™)
The next season will be the Season of Infernal Chaos, and what I think is perhaps most interesting is that there will be an Infernal Hordes update. We don’t exactly know what’s changing yet, but I imagine there’s plenty of feedback to warrant it.
Players will have Chaos Powers, alongside another new IP Collab. Unfortunately, we don’t know what the “permanent additions” to the game will be yet, so we’ll have to wait until later this year to find out about this part of the Diablo 4 2025 Roadmap.
September through December (Infernal Chaos)
- Chaos Powers (Quests & Reputation Board)
- Infernal Hordes Update
- Earnable Pet
- New IP Collab
- Permanent Addition: More to come
2026 is going to at least feature the next Diablo 4 Expansion, which isn’t much of a surprise. We do know that a new Ranking System will be implemented, alongside Leaderboards (finally) — now people can’t just claim they’re the best. They’ll have to prove it in-game, instead of using a third-party website, or simply boosting and boasting.
However, the final part of the Diablo 4 2025 roadmap says “New ???”. That surely has to mean a new class. But what could it be? Paladin, Witch Doctor, Blood Knight, or something else new entirely? We can’t wait to find out. There’s no real telling what the future holds, but the roadmap gives us a few tantalizing clues about what to expect.
2026 content
- New Expansion
- New Ranking System
- Leaderboards
- New ??? (Class?)
Finally, it's also worth noting that this isn't the only stuff coming to the game this year. Lyricana_Nightrayne (Community Manager, Global Publishing, Diablo franchise) highlighted as much on Reddit.
Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features
- Diablo 4 Season 8’s difficulty rebalance is self-defeating as a testing ground
- Diablo 4 Season 8: The strongest builds, based on PTR meta
- Diablo 4 2.2.0 PTR patch notes: Everything new in Season 8