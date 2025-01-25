Diablo 4 Season 7 review: The Season of Witchcraft is a real step forward after S6

I’ll admit that Diablo 4 Season 7 had me worried. The previous season, after all, was kind of bland and mediocre. The gameplay loop wasn’t especially fun, and the previews and teases of the Season of Witchcraft looked like a repeat of Season of Blood. While I do still think there’s a little overlap in terms of style, the story, the presentation, and even the powers far outstrip what Season of Blood offered players.

Season 7 feels like a blend of Diablo 3 and Diablo 4, in a great way. The Season of Hatred felt like it was just designed to not overshadow the recently launched expansion, but the Season of Witchcraft, in my opinion, really needed to nail it. Two back-to-back bad seasons wouldn’t kill the game, but it sure would’ve hurt public opinion.

Diablo 4 Season 7 feels like Season 2, only much more fun

What exactly is Diablo 4 Season 7, anyway? Season 7, or Season of Witchcraft, is built around the Tree of Whispers. I won’t spoil any of the story connected to it, but the heads that decorated the tree appear to be gone. Sure, this ties in with a redesign of the Tree of Whispers area, but the story is fascinating to unravel.

The Witchcraft powers are a blast to use, and there are some great combos (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

This ultimately leads to Gelena giving the player access to Witchcraft through the three altars available at the Tree of Whispers. There’s a fourth set of powers, which are incredibly strong, but they’re also quite rare - Lost Witchcraft Powers. As a matter of fact, I’m still looking for them, even though I know where to find them.

That said, between the Witchcraft Powers and the new but rare Occult Gems, there’s plenty to hunt down. The gameplay loop is pretty simple — you go through Headhunt zones, which are similar to Helltides.

They feel more like Diablo 3 bounties, though. You’ll complete little missions in there to gain Restless Rot and have a shot at Heads that can grant you the ability to craft Occult Gems. You also run the new Silent Roothold dungeon to farm Restless Rot and other things related to the season. The new Witchcraft powers are incredibly fun to use and are intuitive.

That adorable frog just wants to help! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Plus, it has the cutest, most helpful little summon in the game - the poison toad! He’s just an adorable, helpful little guy who hops along and helps you murder the forces of evil. I’m a huge fan of the various powers you can slot in.

The grind in Diablo 4 Season 7 isn’t as bad as it has been previously

The grind really doesn't feel bad this time around (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Every season in Diablo 4 has a grind, and Season 7 is no exception. However, I don’t feel like the Coven’s Favor grind is that bad. In a few hours of gameplay I was closing in on Rank 8, so completing it won’t be too bad.

Admittedly, you do have to focus on the Headhunt areas and seasonal content to grind it, but that’s the way it always is. The Occult Gems and Lost Witchcraft powers add a bit of chase and grind. Do you have to get them? Of course not. But are they incredibly powerful? That’s right, they are!

If you’re lucky enough to get them early, it’s a serious game changer. I do wish it were easier to unlock more of the Draught of Whispers, which gives you a better chance at finding Lost Powers and Heads. They can pop up in the various seasonal/Whisper caches, but I’ve only seen a handful of them so far. However, the gameplay loop feels good, and the grind doesn’t feel devastatingly tedious.

The new Rootholds are a fun twist

The Rootholds are a blast, and the bosses are fun to fight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After you find Whisper Wood Sigils in Diablo 4, you can grind through a new type of dungeon - Rootholds. They’re similar to Nightmare Dungeons or perhaps Hellbreaches. You go into this mini-dungeon and pick a few challenges, which add to the Exposed Roots you can pull up.

There’s always a boss to fight at the end, and it always feels good to get to the end. I’ve picked up some amazing loot in these, as well. These are a fun twist on grinding dungeons, and it’s something I hope Diablo 4’s developers continue to iterate on in the future.

Final Thoughts

It's nice to just be having fun in the game again (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Am I a little frustrated I still haven’t found any Occult Gems or Lost Witchcraft Powers? Yeah, I suppose I am. But it’s only a few days into the season. It’s only a matter of time before my build is strong enough, and I can clear through much harder difficulty levels. It doesn’t take long to level up if you take it seriously, either.

Combine that with amazing powers, a solid story, and a grind that feels less frustrating than previous seasons, I think Diablo 4 Season 7 is a real hit this time. It certainly feels more enjoyable than the Season of Hatred, that’s for sure. If you were on the fence, I recommend coming back to give it a shot.

