Diablo 4: How to unlock Lost Witchcraft Powers

Lost Witchcraft Powers are hidden in Diablo 4 Season 7. Unlike the other three schools — which are found beneath the Tree of Whispers — finding the Lost Powers might be a bit harder. It’s also RNG and can be incredibly frustrating. Although the method for finding the Lost Witchcraft Powers is easy to follow, there's no guarantee that you will end up successful. I know that’s frustrating, but that’s just the way this season was designed.

There are some truly fantastic powers hidden among the Lost Witchcraft Powers in D4 Season 7, but to get them, you have to find one of the hidden altars, scattered across Sanctuary. Here’s what you need to know about these mysterious powers.

Where to find Lost Witchcraft Powers in Diablo 4 Season 7

The frustrating thing about Lost Witchcraft Powers in Diablo 4 Season 7 is finding them in the first place. They’re located in Forgotten Altars, which can be found in The Pit as well as any Nightmare Dungeon. Community discourse says that “any” instanced area can have them, but we are yet to confirm that.

You can increase your odds in dungeons if you have a Draught of Whispers — a potion that can be found in Diablo 4 Season 7. Although these are pretty rare, they can be found in Whispers Caches and Coven Caches. Consuming one will double the chances of encountering a Forgotten Altar in “Sanctuary’s many dungeons”.

Furthermore, it increases the chance of encountering a Fugitive Head by 50%, doesn't stack with other Elixers, and lasts for one hour. The Diablo 4 Community also believes that the higher your difficulty (Torment 1+ Recommended), the more chance you'll have of finding a Forgotten Altar. While this is not confirmed, it's what conventional wisdom states at this point.

Finding Forgotten Altars can be incredibly frustrating. In fact, in my playthrough of Season 7, I have yet to come across a single Lost Witchcraft Power/Forgotten Altar. I’m still in the process of looking for them — one did not spawn even with a Draught of Whispers. You'll also need plenty of Restless Rot — the current currency for the season — to unlock them.

The best advice that can be given when it comes to locating Lost Witchcraft Powers is to play on the highest difficulty you can, and grind through Nightmare Dungeons and The Pit. Many players have found them in The Pit, and since those runs are faster than Nightmare Dungeons, it might be the best place to locate them right now. It makes sense too — these are arguably the most powerful abilities in the season and should be harder to locate.

