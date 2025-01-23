  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • Diablo 4: All Coven's Favor rewards, and how to get them

Diablo 4: All Coven's Favor rewards, and how to get them

By Jason Parker
Modified Jan 23, 2025 15:46 IST
Diablo 4 Coven
As with all Diablo 4 Seasons, you can grind a faction - this time it's the Coven's Favor. Here's all the great rewards you can get (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 Season 7 introduces the Coven’s Favor as its new reward system. As with previous seasons, you will grind through levels, unlocking a series of greater rewards, culminating in a guaranteed Resplendent Spark. It’s a great way to get better gear, crafting reagents and more. However, like with all seasons, it’s going to be a bit of a grind — even if it does feel faster this season.

Once you’ve picked up the first quest and have met Gelena in Diablo 4 Season 7, you can start earning Coven’s Favor levels and rewards. It may take some time, but below you’ll see all the potential rewards that come with leveling up Coven’s Favor.

All Coven’s Favor rewards in Diablo 4 Season 7 and how to unlock them

As you grind through Diablo 4 Season 7 and unlock more Coven’s Favor rewards, you’ll receive crafting materials, weapons, additional Witchcraft powers to unlock and improve, and even side quests. These will unlock as you progress further into the seasonal content. You’re even guaranteed some free Uniques — hopefully, you’ll get something that fits your build — though that’s not something we can guarantee.

also-read-trending Trending
As you grind through Headhunts, you&#039;ll gain Coven&#039;s Favor reputation (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
As you grind through Headhunts, you'll gain Coven's Favor reputation (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Through Rank 9 (IX) of the Coven’s Favor rewards in Diablo 4, you’ll also receive side quests connected to the overall story. If you’re trying to complete the story, you’ll want to at least go that far in the rewards track. To claim your rewards, head back return to the Tree of Whispers, and interact with the Coven’s Favor item in the area, seen above.

Below is everything you can unlock this season.

RankRewardContents
IRestless Rot (Magic Reputation Cache)A simple cache containing Restless Rot, used to purchase Witchcraft from the Witches' Altars, as well as a weapon and some common crafting materials.
IICoven Parcel (Common Reputation Cache)A chance for items and common crafting materials.
IIIn The Name of the TreeReceive a new Seasonal Side Quest
IIIMore Witchcraft (Common Reputation Cache)Unlocks more Witchcraft powers for purchase at the Witches' Altars.
IIIPoison in the RootsReceive a new Seasonal Side Quest
IVLesser Elements of Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache)A box of Materials and Equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges.
IVA Friend in NeedReceive a new Seasonal Side Quest
VMore Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache)Unlocks more Witchcraft powers for purchase at the Witches' Altars.
VThe Crux of the RotReceive a new Seasonal Side Quest
VILesser Elements of Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache)A box of Materials and Equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges.
VIThe Burden of FamilyReceive a new Seasonal Side Quest
VIIMore Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache)Unlocks more Witchcraft powers for purchase at the Witches' Altars.
VIIAdrift in the DoldrumsReceive a new Seasonal Side Quest
VIIILegendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache)Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats.
VIIIA Witch's ChoiceReceive a new Seasonal Side Quest
IXUnique Coven Crate (Unique Reputation Cache)Contains an assortment of powerful items, including a guaranteed Unique, and common crafting mats.
IXThe Grim ServiceReceive a new Seasonal Side Quest
XElements of Witchcraft (Rare Reputation Cache)A box of Materials and Equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges.
XILesser Elements of Nemesis (Legendary Reputation Cache)A vile container filled with decayed flesh and generally repulsive items.
XIILegendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache)Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats.
XIIIUnique Coven Crate (Unique Reputation Cache)Contains an assortment of powerful items, including a guaranteed Unique, and common crafting mats.
XIVLegendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache)Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats.
XVAncestral Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache)Contains an assortment of powerful items, including a guaranteed Ancestral Legendary, and common crafting mats.
XVIGreater Elements of Witchcraft (Legendary Reputation Cache)A box of Materials and Equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges.
XVIILegendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache)Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats.
XVIIIElements of Witchcraft (Lgendary Reputation Cache)A vile container filled with decayed flesh, rotten eggs, and generally repulsive items.
XIXLegendary Coven Crate (Unique Reputation Cache)Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats.
XXResplendent Coven Crate (Mythic Unique Reputation Cache)Contains 3 guaranteed Ancestral Legendaries and a Resplendent Spark

Once you’ve started the seasonal quests, you’re officially on the grind for Coven’s Favor rewards in D4 Season 7. Completing side quests for the faction, as well as grinding through Headhunt areas will give you Coven faction experience. Like all seasons, it’s a long grind — though it does feel like it goes faster this time.

It’s been a sticking point with some fans that these grinds just feel like they take forever. After an hour or two of playing, I was at least level 4-5 with Coven’s Favor, so it does at least start going pretty swiftly. Whether you’re seeking more crafting materials, some weapons, or legendaries/Uniques, you can get them here.

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी