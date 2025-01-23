Diablo 4: All Coven's Favor rewards, and how to get them

Diablo 4 Season 7 introduces the Coven’s Favor as its new reward system. As with previous seasons, you will grind through levels, unlocking a series of greater rewards, culminating in a guaranteed Resplendent Spark. It’s a great way to get better gear, crafting reagents and more. However, like with all seasons, it’s going to be a bit of a grind — even if it does feel faster this season.

Once you’ve picked up the first quest and have met Gelena in Diablo 4 Season 7, you can start earning Coven’s Favor levels and rewards. It may take some time, but below you’ll see all the potential rewards that come with leveling up Coven’s Favor.

All Coven’s Favor rewards in Diablo 4 Season 7 and how to unlock them

As you grind through Diablo 4 Season 7 and unlock more Coven’s Favor rewards, you’ll receive crafting materials, weapons, additional Witchcraft powers to unlock and improve, and even side quests. These will unlock as you progress further into the seasonal content. You’re even guaranteed some free Uniques — hopefully, you’ll get something that fits your build — though that’s not something we can guarantee.

As you grind through Headhunts, you'll gain Coven's Favor reputation (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Through Rank 9 (IX) of the Coven’s Favor rewards in Diablo 4, you’ll also receive side quests connected to the overall story. If you’re trying to complete the story, you’ll want to at least go that far in the rewards track. To claim your rewards, head back return to the Tree of Whispers, and interact with the Coven’s Favor item in the area, seen above.

Below is everything you can unlock this season.

Rank Reward Contents I Restless Rot (Magic Reputation Cache) A simple cache containing Restless Rot, used to purchase Witchcraft from the Witches' Altars, as well as a weapon and some common crafting materials. II Coven Parcel (Common Reputation Cache) A chance for items and common crafting materials. II In The Name of the Tree Receive a new Seasonal Side Quest III More Witchcraft (Common Reputation Cache) Unlocks more Witchcraft powers for purchase at the Witches' Altars. III Poison in the Roots Receive a new Seasonal Side Quest IV Lesser Elements of Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache) A box of Materials and Equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges. IV A Friend in Need Receive a new Seasonal Side Quest V More Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache) Unlocks more Witchcraft powers for purchase at the Witches' Altars. V The Crux of the Rot Receive a new Seasonal Side Quest VI Lesser Elements of Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache) A box of Materials and Equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges. VI The Burden of Family Receive a new Seasonal Side Quest VII More Witchcraft (Magic Reputation Cache) Unlocks more Witchcraft powers for purchase at the Witches' Altars. VII Adrift in the Doldrums Receive a new Seasonal Side Quest VIII Legendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats. VIII A Witch's Choice Receive a new Seasonal Side Quest IX Unique Coven Crate (Unique Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items, including a guaranteed Unique, and common crafting mats. IX The Grim Service Receive a new Seasonal Side Quest X Elements of Witchcraft (Rare Reputation Cache) A box of Materials and Equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges. XI Lesser Elements of Nemesis (Legendary Reputation Cache) A vile container filled with decayed flesh and generally repulsive items. XII Legendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats. XIII Unique Coven Crate (Unique Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items, including a guaranteed Unique, and common crafting mats. XIV Legendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats. XV Ancestral Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items, including a guaranteed Ancestral Legendary, and common crafting mats. XVI Greater Elements of Witchcraft (Legendary Reputation Cache) A box of Materials and Equipment to help you conquer the coming challenges. XVII Legendary Coven Crate (Legendary Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats. XVIII Elements of Witchcraft (Lgendary Reputation Cache) A vile container filled with decayed flesh, rotten eggs, and generally repulsive items. XIX Legendary Coven Crate (Unique Reputation Cache) Contains an assortment of powerful items and common crafting mats. XX Resplendent Coven Crate (Mythic Unique Reputation Cache) Contains 3 guaranteed Ancestral Legendaries and a Resplendent Spark

Once you’ve started the seasonal quests, you’re officially on the grind for Coven’s Favor rewards in D4 Season 7. Completing side quests for the faction, as well as grinding through Headhunt areas will give you Coven faction experience. Like all seasons, it’s a long grind — though it does feel like it goes faster this time.

It’s been a sticking point with some fans that these grinds just feel like they take forever. After an hour or two of playing, I was at least level 4-5 with Coven’s Favor, so it does at least start going pretty swiftly. Whether you’re seeking more crafting materials, some weapons, or legendaries/Uniques, you can get them here.

