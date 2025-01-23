Diablo 4: How to find Gelena and ally with the Coven

Diablo 4’s Season 7 introduces the Witch Coven, led by Gelena. She’s a powerful force in this season, and the familiar NPC can be met and spoken to. However, this might prove to be tricky, depending on how much effort you’ve put into the current storyline of the game. If this is something tripping you up, fear not, we’re here to help you. That said, if your account isn’t ready, you won’t be able to interact with Gelena at all.

It’s worth pointing out that you won’t be able to find Gelena or the Coven at all in Diablo 4 if you aren’t playing on the Seasonal ladder. On top of this, Eternal characters won’t be able to see this content.

With that said, here’s what you need to know about this new content in Diablo 4.

How to find Gelena in Diablo 4 and ally with the Coven in Diablo 4

If you want to meet Gelena and ally with the coven in Diablo 4, you will need to make a Seasonal character. Thankfully, some players being unable to play the content was proven to be a bug. Hence, all you need to do is complete the Prologue section of the Vessel of Hatred content. From there, you’ll be able to see the green quest Oaths and Debts.

Just wait for Gelena to start talking, and the quest will begin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can begin this quest down in Gea Kul. Creating your character will spawn you in this town. When you log in and have met these requirements, walk north to the teleporter pad. After a few moments, Gelena will begin speaking to you in D4 — interacting with her a second time will get her to introduce you to the Coven.

After a brief interaction, she’ll ask you to follow her. Once you agree to do so, you’ll need to help Gelena find the source of the whisper. Head to the area nearby circled by a green line, and to the location below, with the purple roots growing over the door. Interact with the roots, Overgrown Door, to progress.

Entering this building will put you through a few fights, so be prepared (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Go inside to progress with Gelena and the Coven in D4. Interact with the various purple Exposed Roots in this building, and defeat any enemies that spawn. After dealing with the ambush, you’ll need to beat a large undead foe.

It’s not especially strong unless you haven’t been starting your build. Watch out for the waves of thorny, poisonous attacks, and it’ll die before long. To progress, pick up the Fugitive Head when it dies.

Grab the head and meet Gelena at the Tree of Whispers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Next, you’ll be asked to meet Gelena at the Tree of Whispers. This will introduce you to Diablo 4’s Coven and get you started on the current Seasonal content in D4.

