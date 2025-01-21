Diablo 4 Season 7 start time and countdown

Diablo 4 Season 7 is inbound quite soon, and returning players are excited for their first taste of fresh seasonal content in 2025. Thankfully, Blizzard has been benevolent enough to give us the exact start time for Season 7 in advance: it will go live on 10 a.m. PST on January 21 for all platforms and regions.

This seasonal reset timing is consistent with previous seasonal updates, but some deviation may happen due to last-minute technical setbacks.

When does Diablo 4 Season 7 begin in your region?

Everything new in Season 7 at a glimpse; there's a lot of stuff to chew on (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you are an enthusiastic Diablo 4 player waiting for Season 7 to start, here's what the start time looks like for different server regions around the world:

United States : 10 am PST / 12 pm CST / 1 pm EST (January 21)

: 10 am PST / 12 pm CST / 1 pm EST (January 21) Europe : 6 pm GMT / 7 pm CEST / 9 pm EEST (January 21)

: 6 pm GMT / 7 pm CEST / 9 pm EEST (January 21) Asia : 10 pm GST (January 21) / 11:30 pm IST (January 21) / 2 am PHT (January 22) / 2 pm CST i.e. Beijing Time (January 22) / 3 am JST/KST (January 22)

: 10 pm GST (January 21) / 11:30 pm IST (January 21) / 2 am PHT (January 22) / 2 pm CST i.e. Beijing Time (January 22) / 3 am JST/KST (January 22) Australia: 4 am AEST / 6 am NZST (January 22)

While server maintenance in Blizzard games tend to happen at different timings in EU and NA servers, Diablo 4 seasonal update releases are global and concurrent among all platforms. All players around the world will get to enjoy Season of Witchcraft at the same time, barring any server outages.

Diablo 4 Season 7 start countdown for all servers

As the witching hours comes to kick off Diablo 4 Season 7, here's a handy countdown widget for players eager to try out the new Witch powers.

From headhunts to Witch Powers, this year's first big update presents some new toys to play with (but some of it gives us Season 2 deja vu).

Those who want to get the strongest head start can look at Blood Wave Necromancer, the most OP spec going into Season 7. Alternately, here are 5 strongest builds to try out for this season. Those who want to buildcraft for themselves may also take a look at the 2.1 patch notes (some things have changed since the PTR).

To get a birds-eye view of what's good, you can also check out our pre-Season tier list for Diablo 4 based on the PTR meta.

