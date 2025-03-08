Diablo 4 Season 8: All new boss powers (known so far)

Diablo 4 Season 8 is going to feature some truly incredible boss powers for players to harness. That’s right, if you’ve ever wanted to use the Chest Beam of Wandering Death, or Ashava’s Poison Breath, you’ll have these at your beck and call, providing you can defeat the Apparition Incursion that hides them.

Ad

Thankfully, they will be up essentially 24/7, and each one features two bosses out of a pool of 10 at random, so eventually, you can unlock them all.

Many of these new boss powers are unlockable at any difficulty level too, in Diablo 4 Season 8. However, some exceptional powers require you to reach at least Torment I, but it sounds like they’re worth it.

All unlockable boss powers in Diablo 4 Season 8

Diablo 4 Season 8 introduces Apparition Incursions, which can be seen on the world map, and from these, you unlock new boss powers. These boss powers are equippable, similarly to every other season in the game, with some twists. There are 24 in total, which are unlocked the first time you defeat these bosses in certain situations.

Ad

Trending

You can equip four in total — 1 main and 3 secondary (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Each power also has two sides you can activate — a Main Power and a Modifier Power. You can have one Main Power equipped, and three Modifier Powers equipped at any given time. Below is a list of every power we’ve seen so far, and what their main/modifier power is. It will also feature the unlock requirement, if there is any.

Ad

Please note that an asterisk (*) denotes a boss that requires the Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Powers unlocked at any difficulty level

Ability Unlock Main Modifier Wandering Death's Chest Beam Defeat Wandering Death World Boss While channeling a Skill, spawn a beam that deals 300% Frostbite damage per second. Enemies hit take 50%[x] increased damage from you for 1 second. Your Main Boss Power instantly Executes Non-Boss enemies hit with less than 15% Life. When you Execute enemies you gain 25 Primary Resource. Ashava's Poison Breath Defeat Ashava World Boss Hitting an enemy affected by DOT spawns a wave of acid that deals 400% Poisoning damage over 4 seconds. Applies 10% more Poisoning for each 1% of the target's current Life affected by DoT. Once per activation, damaging an enemy with your Main Boss Power also applies 45% Poisoning damage to it over 3 seconds. Avarice's Explosive Ore Defeat Avarice World Boss When you gain excess Primary Resource, spawn a Piece of Ore. After 2.5 seconds, the Piece of Ore explodes dealing 700% Fire damage. You can spawn up to three at once. Activating your Main Boss Power spends all your Primary Resource to increase its damage by 1.5%[x] per Resource point spent. Allek's Talons Defeat in Incursion event Casting a Basic Skill applies 200% Sparking damage over 4 seconds to enemies it hit. Gain 5% Movement Speed, increased by 0.5% for each 1% Cooldown Reduction you have, up to a maximum of 11%. Beastmaster's Training Defeat in Incursion event Whenever you cast a Summon Skill or call a Mercenary for Reinforcement, one of your Summons or Mercenaries Taunts enemies and gains 40% Damage Reduction. Your Summons deal 5%[x] more damage, increased by 0.25%[x] for each 1% Bonus Critical Strike Damage you have from items and Paragon, up to a maximum of 17%[x]. Blackmailer's Sabotage Defeat in Incursion event Casting a Core Skill while you have a Barrier Knocks Down Close enemies for 1.1 seconds. This cannot occur on the same enemy more than once every 5 seconds. Whenever you gain Fortify, additionally gain 20% of the amount as Barrier. Flesh Reaper's Disruption Defeat in Incursion event Damaging a Vulnerable enemy removes the Vulnerable and STuns them and surrounding enemies for 0.5 seconds. This Stun applies 100% more Stagger to Bosses. Gain 5%[x] Vulnerable Damage, increased by 0.25%[x] for each 1% of Crowd Control Duration Bonus you have, up to a maximum of 10.5%[x]. Hatred's Embrace's Haste Defeat in Incursion event Casting a Shadow or Fire Skill grants 1.1% increased Movement Speed for 3 seconds, up to 11%. Gain 5%[+] Critical Strike Chance, increased by 0.5%[+] for each 1% of Shadow Resistance you have, up to a maximum of 22.25%[+]. Kirma's Sparks Defeat in Incursion event When you Evade, apply 200% Sparking damage over 4 seconds to Close enemies. Your Evade Cooldown is reduced by 5%, increased by 0.2% for each 1% of Lightning Resistance from bonuses you have, up to a maximum of 11%. Outlaw Sharpshooter's Eye Defeat in Incursion event Dealing Direct Damage to a Distant enemy Slows them and surrounding enemies by 40% for 5 seconds. You deal increased damage to Enemies the further they are from you, up to 10.5%[x]. Sinerat's Flames Defeat in Incursion event Using a Mobility Skill Burns Close enemies for 200% Burning damage over 4 seconds. Gain 5%[x] increased damage to all Elements. For each 1% of an Element's Resistance from bonuses, gain 0.2%[x] increased damage for that Element, up to a maximum of 15.5%[x]. Skerg's Toxins Defeat in Incursion event When an enemy applies a DOT effect to you, apply 1000% bonus POisoning damage to them over 4 seconds. When you take damage from a DOT effect, you have a 5% chance to be Healed instead, increased by 50% of your Poison Resistance from bonuses, up to a maximum of 12%. Torusk's Rage Defeat in Incursion event Damaging a Crowd Controlled enemy makes them and surrounding enemies Unstoppable but you gain 10.5%[x] increased Damage, Attack Speed, and Movement Speed for 3 seconds. Gain 5%[+] Attack Speed, increased by 0.25%[+] for each 1% Damage to Crowd Controlled Enemies you have, up to a maximum of 10.5%[+].

Ad

Powers unlocked at Torment I or higher

Ability Unlock Main Modifier Belial's Crystal Decoy Defeat Belial in a Lair Boss ambush When you Cast an Agility, Defensive, or Macabre skill, spawn a crystal that Taunts enemies and explodes after 3 seconds, dealing 600% Shadow damage. Activating your Main Boss Power Fears Nearby enemies for 0.75 seconds and deals 50% Shadow damage to them. Lilith's Winds of Hate Defeat Lilith When you Cast a skill, attack enemies with a wave of spikes that lasts 2 seconds and deals 250% Physical damage. Enemies take 60%[x] increased damage from Wind of Hate each time it hits them, up to 300%[x]. Hitting an Elite enemy with a Main Boss Power creates an inert Blister Clone with 10% of their Maximum Life for 15 seconds. Killing the Blister removes 5.25% of the Elite's Life. An Elite can have up to 3 Blisters active at once, except for World Bosses. Duriel's Burrow Defeat Greater Lair Boss, Duriel When you Evade, you now burrow underground, immobilizing surrounding enemies for 5 seconds and dealing 200% on your entry and exit. You deal 200% damage every 0.25 seconds while burrowed. Evade's Cooldown is increased by 4 seconds, and Cooldown Reduction on Evade is 50% as effective. Activating your Main Boss Power grants you 21%[+] increased Dodge chance for 2 seconds. Whenever you Dodge an attack you Immobilze Nearby enemies for 3 seconds. Belial's Eye Beams Defeat Exalted Lair Boss Belial After you drink a healing potion, gain 75% Damage Reduction for 2 seconds and summon eye beams that Corrupt enemies for 1,750% damage over 3.5 seconds. Then, your Healing Potion becomes disabled for 5 seconds. You may drink Healing Potions at full health. Activating your Main Boss Power grants unbreakable Stealth for 2 seconds. You deal 11%[x] increased Overpower Damage while Stealthed. Andariel's Flaming Skull Defeat Greater Lair Boss Andariel After standing still for 1 second, summon a skull for 4 seconds that rotates around you and breathes fire that Burns enemies for 1200% damage over 3 seconds. Burning Enemies take 21% more damage from your DOT effects. For 5 seconds activating your Main Boss Power, all your other attacks Burn enemies for 1,800% damage over 3 seconds. Beast in the Ice's Sleet Defeat Initiate Lair Boss Beast in the Ice After casting 3 Skills which apply Crowd Control or Stagger effects, shoot out sleet spikes that deal 800% Cold damage and Freeze enemies for 2 seconds. Your Main Boss Power now Chills enemies it damages for 2.5%[x]. Lord Zir's Blood Pool Defeat Initiate Lair Boss Lord Zir After you damage an enemy, spawn a pool of blood that deals 400% Bleeding damage per second over 4 seconds. You can have up to 3 active pools. Activating your Main Boss Power Heals you for 5.5% of your Maximum Life over 3 seconds. Varshan's Life Steal Defeat Initiate Lair Boss Varshan Every time you lose 25% of your Maximum Life, attach a leeching beam to the attacker which restores 10% of your Maximum Life and deals 1200% Corrupting damage over 3 seconds to them. Activating your Main Boss Power inflicts Nearby enemies with 200% Corrupting damage over 2 seconds. Urivar's Lobbed Bombs Defeat Initiate Lair Boss Urivar* After you Cast an Ultimate Skill, lob 4 bombs that deal 800% Fire damage and reduce your Ultimate Skill's Cooldown by 5 seconds. Killing an enemy with your Main Boss Power reduces your Ultimate Skill's Cooldown by 0.2 seconds. Harbinger of Hatred's Volley Defeat Greater Lair Boss Harbinger of Hatred* After damaging a Vulnerable enemy, shoot piercing projectiles that last 1.3 seconds, dealing 400% Fire damage and applying Vulnerable. Deals 40%[x] increased damage to Vulnerable enemies. Casting a Basic Skill at Maximum Resource spends it all to make all Nearby enemies Vulnerable. Activating your Main Boss Power grants 11%[x] increased Vulnerable Damage for 5 seconds.

Ad

How are boss powers unlocked in Diablo 4 Season 8?

These fights look interesting, and also reward you with amazing new powers (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The 24 new boss powers are unlocked by defeating specific targeted bosses in Diablo 4 Season 8 for the first time. This can include, as seen above, the new Apparition Incursions, World Bosses, and Boss Ladder fights. That means, across the whole spectrum of the game, you can unlock incredible fresh powers.

Ad

The way the Apparition Incursions work, is when you come to one, you’ll have to go through a mini-boss rush. You’ll need to defeat some apparitions, and this includes two bosses from a pool of ten. After you defeat those, you’ll have to face the mini version of Belial, Lord of Lies — who is also the Exalted Pinnacle boss going forward.

Defeating these foes for the first time grants you the boss power, which you can then equip in the seasonal UI. It will be genuinely interesting to see which of these winds up being used the most in builds going forward.

Ad

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback