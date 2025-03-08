Diablo 4 devises new Lair Key system to mitigate group boss freeloading

Diablo 4 is fixing issues with grouping for boss kills in Season 8 with the Lair Key system. Specifically, it will permanently stop players who join groups and claim loot without contributing to summoning materials. However, this new system will also let players test themselves without having to invest summoning materials going forward.

Fighting bosses like Varshan will no longer require summoning materials to conjure them up, but will require a Lair Key to open their hoard and claim the treasure. This Lair Key system is a pretty major change to grouping in Diablo 4, and it will be interesting to see how it’s received.

Diablo 4's Lair Key requirements will prevent lair boss ninjaing from Season 8 onwards

During the Diablo 4 Campfire chat, among the topics discussed was the new Lair Key system for ladder bosses and how it will stop ninjaing of loot. For those who don’t know, ninjaing is a common MMO term for players who join a group, claim loot, and leave without contributing.

No Lair Key? No loot. Simple as that. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The developers discussed how “some players” wouldn’t engage in the boss rotation or bring summoning materials but still reap the rewards. Essentially they’re carried to free loot. Then those people, whether intentionally or not, get carried, snag free Uniques, and leave.

That’s when the Diablo 4 devs revealed the major grouping change to Season 8: the Lair Key system. Those summoning materials are being repurposed, so they are crafting materials for Lair Keys. You then craft the Lair Keys to crack open the loot hoards for the appropriate bosses, seen in the chart above.

This ultimately means the lair boss is free to summon. If you aren’t sure if you can beat them, you can then go test yourself against it for free. If you win, you know that it’s worthwhile to make Lair Keys for that boss in Diablo 4. It’s also worth noting that these stack up to 99, so less potential clutter.

However, here’s where the major change comes in. Only players in your group in Diablo 4 that have a Lair Key can get the loot. Sure, you can trade Lair Keys to your friends, but if you bring someone and they don’t have a key, they won’t get loot! Simple as that. This doesn’t force people not to group but ensures they participate in the grouping.

(Discussion begins at 50:51)

There’s another major change in this system as well. Stygian Stones will now drop off of the Initiate Lair bosses - Varshan, Grigoire, Beast in the Ice, Lord Zir and Urivar. You can then crush these down into a Lair Key of choice for the next tier.

I think this change is a smart one, as it pertains to grouping. It allows people to still be carried to loot, provided it's consensual, and the stronger player trades the weaker one a Lair Key. It does sound like the days of players promising to contribute summoning materials is over, though. If you don’t bring a Lair Key, you get no loot!

