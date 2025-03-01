  • home icon
What to expect from Diablo 4 Campfire Chat on March 7

By Jason Parker
Modified Mar 01, 2025 17:17 IST
Diablo 4 campfire chat
A new Campfire Chat is coming for Diablo 4 on March 7 — here's what you can expect (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Diablo 4 Campfire Chats are not a new phenomenon. It’s a great way to hear from the developers directly about what’s on the way in the game. The next scheduled Campfire Chat is for March 7, 2025, and with an extension of Season 7/delay of Season 8, it promises to be a very interesting conversation.

We don’t know if they will go over more about the delay, though Rod Fergusson (SVP, GM of Diablo at Blizzard Entertainment) did explain why on X — it was to give it more time to cook.

Previous Campfire Chats for Diablo 4 have offered major changes and updates, so we’ll have to see what awaits us this week. However, the developers have given us an idea of what to expect, so here’s what we know so far.

Diablo 4 Campfire Chat scheduled for March 7, here’s what’s on the agenda

Diablo 4’s next Campfire Chat will be on March 7, 2025, at 11 am PST, and promises to deliver information on the 2.2.0 Public Test Realm for the next Season. While the developers are going to be on hand to inform players how they can join in on the PTR, and what to expect in it, it’s still unknown how much information we’ll be given.

There's still plenty of time to cook up something big for Season 8 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
There's still plenty of time to cook up something big for Season 8 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The hope is that there will be concrete information, such as the Season Name, and the major gimmick for the upcoming content. Players will also learn more about the PTR in general, balance updates, and much more. In addition, there will also be a Q&A segment in this D4 Campfire Chat, for players to send their questions directly to the developers.

This Campfire Chat, like previous ones, will be available on the Diablo Twitch, YouTube, X, and TikTok channels, so it will be easy to find. You can also expect us to cover any major announcements or updates concerning Season 8. There is still plenty of time until Season 8, since it’s not arriving until the end of April, so there’s a lot of time for feedback and improvement.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
