Diablo 4: Best Incinerate Sorcerer build

The Incinerate Sorcerer has taken hold in Diablo 4, melting even the most powerful enemies with massive blasts of flames. Though it does take at least one Unique to make this build work, you’ll likely also want a handful of Mythics to really get it going. It’s worth noting that this is an endgame build, so you’re going to want to be level 60 and have access to Torment 1 difficulty. Otherwise, you may have mixed results.

Perhaps the most important thing to make this all come together is the fantastic Unique, Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop. It enhances your damage, potentially providing 75% bonus damage if your rolls are high enough. If you want to play an Incinerate Sorcerer build for yourself, here’s what you need to know for Diablo 4 Season 7.

How the Diablo 4 Incinerate Sorcerer build works

While Incinerate Sorcerer isn’t quite the most powerful build in Diablo 4, it’s incredibly easy to play, and that’s a big selling point for players across the game. You only have one attack spell, and your other buttons serve to help trigger Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop’s ability, or to get you out of trouble.

Once you're level 60 and have Tal Rasha's, it's time to begin this build (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Incinerate: Primary damage ability.

Frost Nova: To trigger Tal Rashas, freeze enemies, and activate Icefall.

Teleport: Shock skill for Tal Rasha, and for movement.

Flame Shield: Useful defensive cooldown.

Ice Armor: Another frost spell for Tal Rasha, and damage bonuses.

Inferno: Ultimate — pulls enemies in and hits them hard, as well as even more damage bonuses.

That’s what makes the Incinerate Sorcerer so great in Diablo 4 — you just have to hold down the Incinerate button of your choice — wherever you map it — and then trigger Ice Armor and Teleport essentially on cooldown to keep your Tal Rasha’s buff going. That’s it! You can also use Inferno to group enemies, making them easier to Incinerate. Below, you’ll find all the skills/talents we have picked up for this build.

Skill Name Fire Bolt Fire Bolt Incinerate (Enhanced, Destructive) Incinerate Incinerate Incinerate Incinerate Elemental Dominance Elemental Dominance Elemental Dominance Flame Shield Teleport (Enhanced, Shimmering) Teleport Teleport Teleport Teleport Ice Armor (Enhanced, Mystical) Frost Nova (Enhanced, Mystical) Glass Cannon Glass Cannon Glass Cannon Align the Elements Protection Protection Protection Firewall (Enhanced) Icy Veil Icy Veil Icy Veil Inner Flames Inner Flames Inner Flames Inferno (Prime, Supreme) Inferno Inferno Inferno Inferno Permafrost Permafrost Permafrost Hoarfrost Hoarfrost Hoarfrost Icy Touch Icy Touch Icy Touch Elemental Synergies Elemental Synergies Elemental Synergies Endless Pyre Endless Pyre Endless Pyre Soulfire Soulfire Soulfire Warmth Evocation Evocation Evocation Combustion

In addition, you’ll want to pick up a pair of Enchantments for your Incinerate Sorcerer in Diablo 4. We recommend the first being Teleport, and the second being Firewall.

You also want to focus on specific Glyphs in the Paragon Board — some to level 15 and others to level 46. We'll list those below so you know where to put your focus:

Level first to 15

Eliminator

Torch

Tactician

Pyromaniac

Exploit

Level order to 46

Torch

Eliminator

Tactician

Pyromaniac

Exploit

Ideal Witchcraft skills and gems for Diablo 4’s Incinerate Sorcerer

Taking the right Witchcraft Powers is key (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Season 7, the Season of Witchcraft is built around having these amazing Witchcraft powers, and using them in your builds. However, this build also uses one of the Unique powers, which can be a pain to unlock. Thankfully, Blizzard made the process just a little bit easier in patch 2.1.2. As far as Witchcraft Gems go, you want Witching Hour, and Friend of the Bog, if at all possible.

Soul Harvest: Used to keep increasing your primary stat temporarily.

Decay Augmentation: Having the Witching Hour gem converts Incinerate into an Eldritch power, so you benefit from this.

Purging Touch: Same as above.

Hex of Whispers: More defenses/debuff removal is key for harder difficulties and Pit/Torment Bosses.

Shaken Soul: This will help trigger “Vulnerable” on your enemies, which you need for the Frigid Fate passive.

Doom Orb: Your final Eldritch Power for the Witching Hour gem, and because Doom Orb is incredible.

Best Runes for Incinerate Sorcerer in Diablo 4

The Rune System allows players to put together a combo of Ritual/Invocation Runes into their equipment, as long as it has two gem slots. There are two amazing Rune combos for Diablo 4 Incinerate Sorcerers, which we’ve revealed below.

Best picks

Lith+Wat: Damage reduction and execute. Also helps trigger the second Rune combo faster.

Xol+Kry: Reduces Ultimate cooldown, so you can group and slaughter foes more easily.

Ideal Mercenary for Incinerate Sorcerer in Diablo 4

If you're like me and aren't using Subo, it's time to grind him up! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

If you have the Vessel of Hatred expansion, you also have access to Mercenaries — provided you’ve gone through the campaign. There are four picks, out of which you can have one primary and one reinforcement.

With this build, we go with Subo (Primary) and Raheir (Reinforcement). In general, Subo’s great for fire builds, so it’s not a shock that we’d take him as the go-to in this Incinerate Sorcerer build in Diablo 4.

Subo’s skills

Molotov

Scorched Earth

Snipe

Incendiary Bolt

Raheir picks

Bastion (Connected to Incinerate)

BiS gear and Legendary Aspects for Incinerate Sorcerer in Diablo 4

There’s one piece of gear you assuredly need to make this build work, and that’s Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop. It allows for a major buff to damage by having recently cast all three elements. On top of it, you'll require a pair of Mythic pieces — Heir of Perdition, and Shroud of False Death. You'll also want Exploiter’s and Everliving Legendary Aspects in those slots.

Gear Slot Item Ideal Stats Legendary Aspect Helm Heir of Perdition Ranks to Core Skills, Lucky Hit Chance, Movement Speed, Critical Strike Chance, Unique Effect N/A Chest Shroud of False Death All Stats, Damage on Next Attack After Entering Stealth, Maximum Life, Resource Generation, Unique Effect N/A Gloves Ranks to Incinerate, Intelligence, DOT, Fire Damage, Chance to Stun for 2 seconds Conflagaration Pants Armor, Intelligence, Maximum Life, Ice Armor Duration, Chance to Freeze for 2 seconds Snowveiled Boots Intelligence, Maximum Life, Armor, Movement Speed, Freeze Duration Orange Herald Amulet Intelligence, Ranks to Inner Flames, Ranks to Permafrost, Ranks to Endless Pyre, Ranks to Glass Cannon, Inferno Cooldown Reduction, Fire Damage Overheating Ring Tal Rasha's Iridescent Loop Cooldown Reduction, Non-Physical Damage, Lucky Hit Chance, Ranks to POtent Warding, Unique Effect N/A Ring Intelligence, DOT, Maximum Life, Inferno Cooldown Reduction, Fire Damage Engulfing Flames Weapon Intelligence, DOT, Maximum Life, Chance for Incinerate to deal Double Damage, Fire Damage Flamethrower

